Briefs: Culture in the Community fest in San Ramon | 'Walk n Roll' poster contest | Learn history of Mount Diablo

Attendees are encouraged to wear clothing that showcases their own backgrounds, as well as taking the opportunity to explore attire from other countries that interest them, organizers said. The event will host a number of performances from a range of cultures on two stages throughout the day, free henna tattoos, booths highlighting cultures throughout the world, and a variety of games and interactive activities.

This Sunday (Oct. 17) the City of San Ramon is set to host its fourth annual Culture in the Community Celebration at the city's Community Center. The event is intended to bring together families from a variety of backgrounds, and celebrate the diversity of cultures and nationalities in the area.

As travel becomes increasingly expensive and difficult in the pandemic era, San Ramon residents will have the opportunity to explore a range of cultures from around the world for free, in the comfort of their own city this weekend.

Two winners from each age group (kindergarten to second grade, and third grade to fifth grade) will have their work incorporated into Street Smarts banners across the area.

Through Nov. 4, local elementary school students are encouraged to submit artwork illustrating bicycle, skateboard, scooter or pedestrian safety. The criteria for winning submissions are "originality, visual design and composition, storytelling ability," as well as clearly communicating the theme of the campaign and including the Street Smarts logo.

Street Smarts, a collaboration between public organizations in the San Ramon Valley aimed at fostering traffic safety, is seeking the creativity of elementary school students for its "Walk n Roll" poster contest bringing awareness to pedestrian safety.

The Cultures in the Community celebration is set for this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free, and food will be available for purchase. More information can be found here.

The talk is set for Oct. 21 at 11:30 a.m. Registration and additional information are available here .

Longtime Mount Diablo advocate and Danville resident, Steve Smith, will host an online program through the Museum of the San Ramon Valley on the history of the area, going back as far as indigenous cultures, and outlining highlights through the present day, such as the cattle ranching days, horse and auto racing, and the current efforts of groups such as Save Mount Diablo and the Mount Diablo Interpretive Association.

In Mount Diablo State Park's centennial year, audiences will have the chance to look back at the past 100 years, and far prior, in a free online program.

The deadline for submissions is at 4 p.m. on Nov. 4. More information, and the entry form, are available here .

The San Ramon Symphonic Band are set to hold their fall concert at the Dougherty Valley Performing Arts Center in San Ramon this Sunday (Oct. 17) at 3 p.m. Tickets and more information are available here.

The public hearing is set for 6:15 p.m. on Oct.19, and can be viewed online here. More information on the redistricting process is available here.

"The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors welcomes your engagement and input in this important process," Board of Supervisors Chair Diane Burgis. "We are committed to a robust Redistricting and public outreach process with public hearings, a dedicated website at CoCoRedistricting.org, and public workshops."

As part of its regular redistricting process, Contra Costa County's third public hearing is set for next Tuesday (Oct. 19). It comes in the wake of two previous hearings, amid the release of U.S. Census data.

In addition to appraisals for $10 each, Phelps will be selling Native American silver and turquoise jewelry from his own collection.

This Saturday (Oct. 16) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Phelps will take center stage for a special event as part of the museum's First People's of California exhibit.

Don Phelps, a longtime contributor to and supporter of the Museum of the San Ramon Valley, will host what is described as an "Antiques Roadshow" style event centered on Native American jewelry and artifacts.

Public and private school students anywhere in the county can receive up to two free months of rides through the local transit agency of their preference. The application is available here.

Students in Contra Costa County can still apply for free transit passes through this Friday (Oct. 15) via the Pass2Class program. The program is hosted through a collaboration of transit agencies in the area, and aimed at encouraging students in the county to take advantage of public transit to get to school.

Hikers are set to take off from Dougherty Valley High School on 10550 Albion Road in San Ramon. More information is available here .

Starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, local outdoor enthusiasts are set to gather for a hike along the Alamo Creek trail, through Happy Valley Open Space, and along the Happy Valley Ridge trail back to the starting point. The hike is hosted by the San Ramon Open Space Advisory Committee

Those looking to get out of the house and appreciate views of Mount Diablo up close will have the chance this weekend.

Briefs: Culture in the Community fest in San Ramon | 'Walk n Roll' poster contest | Learn history of Mount Diablo

Also: Public hike in the Valley | Native American jewelry | Transit passes for students | Another county redistricting hearing | Symphonic band concert