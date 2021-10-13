Blackhawk Museum presenting British Motor Show

The All British Motor Show is returning Sunday (Oct. 17) hosted by the Blackhawk Museum, with a live DJ, drawings and awards for all marque classes. Spectators are free to the event, with runs 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mini Owners of America is presenting the show, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Owners are asked to register their autos or motorcycles to be part of the 160-plus British motors on exhibit.

The Blackhawk Museum invites all Bay Area car clubs to park their vehicles on the plaza in front of the museum. Anyone with a car club that would like to meet at the museum for a car show may contact director of operations Jon Snyder at [email protected] or call 736-2280, ext. 100.