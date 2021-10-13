County health officials say indoor mask mandates for vaccinated residents could be gone by New Year's

If Contra Costa County stays on track in its fight against COVID-19, residents may be able to celebrate New Year's Eve without masks indoors if they're fully vaccinated.

Health officer Chris Farnitano told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that other Bay Area counties will lift indoor mask requirements at businesses like restaurants and gyms once three health standards are met.

In order to qualify, Contra Costa must enter the yellow tier of infection rate as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and have fewer than 95 hospitalizations countywide. The county must also have a vaccination rate of at least 80% or be eight weeks past the date that vaccines are eligible for children ages 5 to 11 years old, which could be as early as Oct. 26, he said.

As of Monday, Contra Costa has 69 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 72% of residents are vaccinated.

"If current data trends continue, Contra Costa may enter the yellow tier of transmission as soon as the end of this month and may meet all the criteria by December or early January," Farnitano told the board.