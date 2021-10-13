County Office of Education gets $5 from state to improve literacy

Contra Costa County Superintendent Lynn Mackey announced last Wednesday the county Office of Education (CCCOE) has been awarded a grant of $5 million over three years to build school capacity to support students struggling with reading, students with disabilities and students with dyslexia.

The county was one of seven statewide to receive the grant from the California Department of Education and will use the money in partnership with the Oakley Union Elementary School District.

"We are thrilled to be recipients of such an important grant that will allow us to develop and design strategies for literacy learning for all students, and also support our most vulnerable and challenged students," Mackey said in a statement. "This type of foundational work is crucial for the lifelong success of all students."

The Oakley district was selected based on its local control and accountability plan goals, student enrollment and demographics, and academic performance data.

The funds will also develop district and pilot site literacy plans and implement evidence-based strategies through improvement cycles, increasing family and community engagement in literacy.