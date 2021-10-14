Contra Costa County announces partial lifting of indoor mask requirements for small settings

Contra Costa County announced Thursday that it will partially lift its indoor mask requirements Nov. 1 for small, fully vaccinated settings.

The health order will allow fully vaccinated people to remove their masks indoors in settings with fewer than 100 people that are not open to the general public like offices, gyms, occupational vehicles, religious gatherings and college classes.

Those present in such settings must confirm their full vaccination status with the host or business, must gather on a regular basis and should not attend if they have COVID-19 symptoms.

"This will allow vaccinated people to feel safe removing their masks at the office and when they're working out at the gym," county Health Officer Dr. Chris Farnitano said. "Of course, people in these places can keep wearing masks if that makes them feel more comfortable."

Contra Costa County is the third Bay Area county to make partial changes to its indoor mask requirements, joining Marin County and San Francisco. Public health officials in all three counties have pointed to declining COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as evidence that it is safe to remove masking requirements in some settings.