Contra Costa County supervisors add to Measure X wish list

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors unanimously accepted the Measure X initial assessment, but asked for more specifications before allocating $20,000 for a formally written report.

Supervisors asked the advisory board to report again at the supervisors' Nov. 2 meeting, when they would again formally consider the $20,000 request.

"Let's take this body of work and help us move forward without having to go through it again," said District 4 supervisor Karen Mitchoff.

Measure X is a half-cent sales tax that was approved by county voters in 2020. The money started accruing in April, the same month the county's advisory board began meeting.

The stated purpose of Measure X was to keep "Contra Costa's regional hospital open and staffed, fund community health centers, provide timely fire and emergency response, support critical safety-net services, invest in early childhood services, protect vulnerable populations and for other essential services."