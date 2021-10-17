News

County recognizes Dublin Arts Collective founder

Commission gives annual awards to those impacting arts community

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Oct 17, 2021, 2:56 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Alameda County Arts Commission recognized six individuals, including Dublin resident Vanessa Thomas, for their achievements and contributions impacting the arts community and county residents at the Board of Supervisors' meeting Tuesday. Due to COVID-19, the meeting was closed to in-person attendance by members of the public.

Vanessa Thomas. (Contributed photo)

Thomas was chosen from county Supervisorial District 1, which includes Dublin and Livermore. She was born in South Africa, is multiracial, and views herself as a catalyst for connecting people. Her involvement in community-based projects began in her teenage years in South Africa.

Thomas has made Dublin her home since 2013 and is co-founder of the Dublin Arts Collective. She is also an active supporter of the Pleasanton Art League, Livermore Art Association, Tri-Valley Artist Studio Tour, Tri-Valley Cultural Tourism Working Group and Lapis Lazuli Art Club.

In 2019 Thomas was the recipient of the Mayor's Award for her volunteer contributions to the community with the Dublin Arts Collective.

She is also a writer, a contributor to the Dublin Patch, a TEDx speaker, and the author of a children's book. She writes about, supports and promotes the artists and the art scene in the Tri-Valley area. She is an exhibiting artist, published floral photographer and the owner of an online floral photography site named Fables and Flora.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

The other recipients of 2021 Alameda County Arts Leadership Awards are Lisa Bullwinkel, Gregory Conway, Kala Ghaty, Carl Larson and Angela M. Wellman. The six commendations were presented in conjunction with the county's celebration of October as National Arts and Humanities Month.

For more information, visit the Alameda County Board of Supervisors' website at bos.acgov.org.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important education news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

County recognizes Dublin Arts Collective founder

Commission gives annual awards to those impacting arts community

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Oct 17, 2021, 2:56 pm

The Alameda County Arts Commission recognized six individuals, including Dublin resident Vanessa Thomas, for their achievements and contributions impacting the arts community and county residents at the Board of Supervisors' meeting Tuesday. Due to COVID-19, the meeting was closed to in-person attendance by members of the public.

Thomas was chosen from county Supervisorial District 1, which includes Dublin and Livermore. She was born in South Africa, is multiracial, and views herself as a catalyst for connecting people. Her involvement in community-based projects began in her teenage years in South Africa.

Thomas has made Dublin her home since 2013 and is co-founder of the Dublin Arts Collective. She is also an active supporter of the Pleasanton Art League, Livermore Art Association, Tri-Valley Artist Studio Tour, Tri-Valley Cultural Tourism Working Group and Lapis Lazuli Art Club.

In 2019 Thomas was the recipient of the Mayor's Award for her volunteer contributions to the community with the Dublin Arts Collective.

She is also a writer, a contributor to the Dublin Patch, a TEDx speaker, and the author of a children's book. She writes about, supports and promotes the artists and the art scene in the Tri-Valley area. She is an exhibiting artist, published floral photographer and the owner of an online floral photography site named Fables and Flora.

The other recipients of 2021 Alameda County Arts Leadership Awards are Lisa Bullwinkel, Gregory Conway, Kala Ghaty, Carl Larson and Angela M. Wellman. The six commendations were presented in conjunction with the county's celebration of October as National Arts and Humanities Month.

For more information, visit the Alameda County Board of Supervisors' website at bos.acgov.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.