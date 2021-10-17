County recognizes Dublin Arts Collective founder

The Alameda County Arts Commission recognized six individuals, including Dublin resident Vanessa Thomas, for their achievements and contributions impacting the arts community and county residents at the Board of Supervisors' meeting Tuesday. Due to COVID-19, the meeting was closed to in-person attendance by members of the public.

Thomas was chosen from county Supervisorial District 1, which includes Dublin and Livermore. She was born in South Africa, is multiracial, and views herself as a catalyst for connecting people. Her involvement in community-based projects began in her teenage years in South Africa.

Thomas has made Dublin her home since 2013 and is co-founder of the Dublin Arts Collective. She is also an active supporter of the Pleasanton Art League, Livermore Art Association, Tri-Valley Artist Studio Tour, Tri-Valley Cultural Tourism Working Group and Lapis Lazuli Art Club.

In 2019 Thomas was the recipient of the Mayor's Award for her volunteer contributions to the community with the Dublin Arts Collective.

She is also a writer, a contributor to the Dublin Patch, a TEDx speaker, and the author of a children's book. She writes about, supports and promotes the artists and the art scene in the Tri-Valley area. She is an exhibiting artist, published floral photographer and the owner of an online floral photography site named Fables and Flora.