Danville council to hear report on town investment portfolio

The Danville Town Council is set to discuss town finances, as a major order of business, in its next regular meeting this Tuesday.

A quarterly investment report from staff at Chandler Asset Management, details the overall economic situation in the United States at this stage of the pandemic, and goes on to look at the performance of the town's portfolio in this context.

Although staff point to factors such as supply chain difficulties and labor shortages, they expect these issues to be short-term and phase out in the long run.

"Overall, we believe the U.S. economy continues to grow at a strong, above-trend, pace but we believe economic data will remain somewhat choppy over the near-term," Chandler staff said in the report.

The current economic situation in the United States remains tumultuous in numerous regards, such as unemployment and consumer confidence, but staff note that the present situation is still better across the board than it was early in the pandemic. While the surge of the COVID-19 delta variant has led to a hit on positive economic markers that surged earlier in the year, these blows are still not as significant as those fueled by the start of the pandemic.