Community Briefs: Fallfest in Danville | Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt | Drug Takeback Day

More information, including a full lineup of events and details on street closures,

Bike safety classes

Contra Costa County is set to offer residents the chance to brush up on bicycle safety skills in two upcoming online classes.

The class will feature an introduction on basic bicycle safety, handling and maintenance, as well as information on how to best use local, bicycle-friendly infrastructure such as bike lanes and public transit.

Classes are scheduled for Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m.

Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt

San Ramon's Central Park is set to host some guests for the upcoming holiday, in the form of scarecrows. The city's Scarecrow Scavenger hunt will return starting Friday (Oct. 22), and continue through the end of the month.

The free, family-friendly event is in person, but makes use of an app that allows attendees to take on and complete "missions" that involve finding scarecrows and completing activities. Completing missions grants participants "points", and they can compare their total scores with those on the leaderboard.

Participants can start on any day during the event, in any area of Central Park, and hunt for scarecrows during the park's open hours (from dawn to dusk). Children must be accompanied by an adult.

More information, and details about the app used for the scavenger hunt,

Prescription Drug Takeback Day

This Saturday, the Danville Police Department and the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office will offer prescription drug disposals as part of a national campaign put forth by the DEA.

National Prescription Drug Takeback Day is a federal effort to prevent prescription drugs from falling into the wrong hands, and address the epidemic of prescription drug abuse in the country.

"One of the things that makes Danville a safe place is the partnership between police and the community," Danville Police Chief Allan Shields said in a statement. "Events like this one encourage residents to get rid of their unneeded prescriptions, reducing the chance for abuse or theft of drugs."

Danville residents can anonymously dispose of unwanted prescription drugs at the town offices between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. this Saturday at 510 La Gonda Way. Alamo residents can drop off unwanted prescriptions during the same hours, at the local sheriff's office located at 150 Alamo Plaza.

Halloween double feature

Danville's Village Theatre is set to host two classic movies to kick off Halloween weekend next Friday (Oct. 29). Tickets are now available for screenings of "Little Shop of Horrors" and "Beetlejuice."

"Little Shop of Horrors" is set to play at 4 p.m., followed by "Beetlejuice" at 7 p.m. in the Village Theatre at 233 Front St. in Danville. Attendees can pick from one of the two shows for $10 per ticket, or get discounted double-feature tickets for $15.

More information and ticket reservations

Animal services survey

Contra Costa County Animal Services is seeking feedback in a survey aimed at San Ramon residents. The survey solicits input from residents on what services they would like to see prioritized by the agency.