Hope 100 Golf Marathon sets fundraising record

$155,000+ for hospice support nonprofit

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

These participants helped the 2021 Hope 100 Golf Marathon set a fundraising record for Hope Hospice. (Photo courtesy of Hope Hospice)

Returning after a pandemic-induced hiatus in 2020, this year's Hope 100 Golf Marathon last month raised a record amount -- $155,217 -- for Tri-Valley nonprofit Hope Hospice.

The annual charity event, which saw 36 golfers play 100 holes in one day at The Club at Castlewood's Valley Course on Sept. 13, is designed as a strenuous outing to symbolize the challenges patients and families face at the end of life. It's one of the major fundraisers for Hope Hospice each year.

"Coming out of a hard year with several events canceled because of the pandemic, we weren't sure what could be accomplished. But the Hope 100 attracts a special group of generous golf aficionados who seem to return each year more excited to participate than the last," Hope Hospice CEO Jennifer Hansen said in a statement.

"We're so grateful to our event organizers and biggest champions, Jim and Kathleen Berriatua, for their leadership and philanthropic hearts," Hansen added.

A look at the action during the 2021 Hope 100 Golf Marathon. (Photo courtesy of Hope Hospice)

Originally created in 2015, the Hope 100 honors former Castlewood golf pro Piper Wagner, who died from cancer and received end-of-life care from Hope Hospice. This year's installment also paid tribute to the late Steve Thompson, a Bay Area native, co-founder of Jerry Thompson and Sons Painting and player in the original Hope 100.

Several members of Thompson's family played in the 2021 event. The sold-out fundraiser drew participants from across the Bay Area, but as far away as the East Coast as well.

The success of this year's event, setting a record high in donations for any Hope 100 to date, was that much more important to help fill the void Hope Hospice felt as a result of needing to cancel this annual fundraiser last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Marc Rovetti, director of philanthropy for the nonprofit.

"From a fundraising perspective, we desperately needed to hold the event this year," Rovetti said. "The fellowship with these dedicated players is, of course, a bonus. We enjoy reconnecting each fall."

