News

San Ramon: Discussions on 404-unit City Village proposal head to council

North Camino Ramon Specific Plan amendments for housing project set for special meeting

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Oct 19, 2021, 5:01 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

As San Ramon planning commissioners continue discussions on various aspects of a proposed 404-unit City Village housing project, the City Council is set to consider some particular details that the commission previously voted to move forward with.

City of San Ramon logo.

In a special meeting on Wednesday, the San Ramon City Council will discuss amendments to the city's North Camino Ramon Specific Plan (NCRSP) that would allow the proposed City Village project to move forward with plans for the area.

On the table for the council's consideration are 23 amendments to the NCRSP, requested by the applicant for the proposal, SummerHill Homes. Staff are recommending that the council introduce the NCRSP as an ordinance, as the first step toward granting zoning authority to what currently stands as a policy document. The council is additionally set to hear public comments, and provide recommendations to staff on next steps.

Discussions on the NCRSP amendments are set to continue on Oct. 26, following the upcoming meeting. Meanwhile, the Planning Commission is continuing discussions on other aspects of the project during additional public meetings in the coming weeks, before moving those forward for the council's consideration.

The proposed City Village project would consist of 404-units on 31 acres inside the existing Bishop Ranch business park. This places portions of it in the domain of the city's NCRSP, which was developed between 2008 and 2012. The NCRSP envisions a "live-work" friendly future for the area, as part of the city's walking district, accessible to public transit, and aimed at accommodating pedestrians and bicyclists.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

Efforts to make the City Village proposal consistent with the goals of the NCRSP have been front and center in recent Planning Commission meetings, leading to additional hearings on the matter before moving forward with the project. The council previously considered proposed NCRSP updates in joint meeting with the commission on July 6, before discussions went back to

Other details that still need to be clarified in future meetings include architecture, design, and a variety of other considerations that haven't been relevant to discussions focused on NCRSP amendments.

The San Ramon City Council is set to meet via Zoom on Wednesday (Oct. 20) at 7 p.m. The agenda is available here.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

San Ramon: Discussions on 404-unit City Village proposal head to council

North Camino Ramon Specific Plan amendments for housing project set for special meeting

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Oct 19, 2021, 5:01 pm

As San Ramon planning commissioners continue discussions on various aspects of a proposed 404-unit City Village housing project, the City Council is set to consider some particular details that the commission previously voted to move forward with.

In a special meeting on Wednesday, the San Ramon City Council will discuss amendments to the city's North Camino Ramon Specific Plan (NCRSP) that would allow the proposed City Village project to move forward with plans for the area.

On the table for the council's consideration are 23 amendments to the NCRSP, requested by the applicant for the proposal, SummerHill Homes. Staff are recommending that the council introduce the NCRSP as an ordinance, as the first step toward granting zoning authority to what currently stands as a policy document. The council is additionally set to hear public comments, and provide recommendations to staff on next steps.

Discussions on the NCRSP amendments are set to continue on Oct. 26, following the upcoming meeting. Meanwhile, the Planning Commission is continuing discussions on other aspects of the project during additional public meetings in the coming weeks, before moving those forward for the council's consideration.

The proposed City Village project would consist of 404-units on 31 acres inside the existing Bishop Ranch business park. This places portions of it in the domain of the city's NCRSP, which was developed between 2008 and 2012. The NCRSP envisions a "live-work" friendly future for the area, as part of the city's walking district, accessible to public transit, and aimed at accommodating pedestrians and bicyclists.

Efforts to make the City Village proposal consistent with the goals of the NCRSP have been front and center in recent Planning Commission meetings, leading to additional hearings on the matter before moving forward with the project. The council previously considered proposed NCRSP updates in joint meeting with the commission on July 6, before discussions went back to

Other details that still need to be clarified in future meetings include architecture, design, and a variety of other considerations that haven't been relevant to discussions focused on NCRSP amendments.

The San Ramon City Council is set to meet via Zoom on Wednesday (Oct. 20) at 7 p.m. The agenda is available here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.