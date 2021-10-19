San Ramon: Discussions on 404-unit City Village proposal head to council

As San Ramon planning commissioners continue discussions on various aspects of a proposed 404-unit City Village housing project, the City Council is set to consider some particular details that the commission previously voted to move forward with.

In a special meeting on Wednesday, the San Ramon City Council will discuss amendments to the city's North Camino Ramon Specific Plan (NCRSP) that would allow the proposed City Village project to move forward with plans for the area.

On the table for the council's consideration are 23 amendments to the NCRSP, requested by the applicant for the proposal, SummerHill Homes. Staff are recommending that the council introduce the NCRSP as an ordinance, as the first step toward granting zoning authority to what currently stands as a policy document. The council is additionally set to hear public comments, and provide recommendations to staff on next steps.

Discussions on the NCRSP amendments are set to continue on Oct. 26, following the upcoming meeting. Meanwhile, the Planning Commission is continuing discussions on other aspects of the project during additional public meetings in the coming weeks, before moving those forward for the council's consideration.

The proposed City Village project would consist of 404-units on 31 acres inside the existing Bishop Ranch business park. This places portions of it in the domain of the city's NCRSP, which was developed between 2008 and 2012. The NCRSP envisions a "live-work" friendly future for the area, as part of the city's walking district, accessible to public transit, and aimed at accommodating pedestrians and bicyclists.