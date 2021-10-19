News

Scary Art Show in Dublin

Exhibit presents creepy art -- serious and humorous

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Oct 19, 2021, 2:25 pm
The Scary Art Show in Dublin solicited entries that are creepy and unsettling. (Contributed photo)

Dublin Arts Collective and the F. CO. Gallery held an opening Thursday night for their Scary Art Show, the first of the kind to be held in Dublin, which runs through the end of October. An open call to artists resulted in a show with a range from sculptures and ceramics to paintings and photography.

"We are showcasing the arts community in Dublin and inviting participation from across the Bay Area," said gallery owner and Dublin Arts Collective president Sawsan Wolski in her callout last month for artists, "and this is also an opportunity to highlight the need for gallery space in Dublin and to demonstrate the value that the arts adds in supporting both economic and emotional recovery."

The announcement read: "What scares you? What secret fears do you harbor in the recesses of your mind? We're looking for scary, creepy, spooky, unsettling art! Artwork on show will be hair-raising, humorous, or 'deadly' serious!"

Dublin poet laureate James Morehead also put out an open call for poets everywhere to produce Scary Poetry, and the winners, who hailed from Ireland, Colorado, Nevada and Massachusetts, were announced Thursday night.

The F. CO. Gallery is located at 7038 Village Parkway in Dublin. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

