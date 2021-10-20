News

Air district announces $433,000 settlement for violations at Contra Costa County refinery

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Wed, Oct 20, 2021, 6:52 pm
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District last Wednesday announced a settlement with Shell Oil Products US, which has agreed to pay $433,000 to settle violations at its former refinery in Martinez.

The air district cited 44 violations of air quality regulations by the company at the refinery between 2017 and 2019, including excessive emissions and permitting and record-keeping violations.

"This settlement is one way we hold Shell Oil accountable for its violations of air quality regulations and continue to safeguard clean air for all Bay Area residents," air district executive officer Jack Broadbent said in a statement.

The money in the settlement will go toward further inspection and enforcement activities, according to the air district.

Shell announced in February 2020 the finalized sale of the Martinez refinery to PBF Holding Company LLC for $1.2 billion. A spokesperson for the company was not immediately available to comment on the settlement announced by the air district Wednesday.

