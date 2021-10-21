News

EBMUD highlights Canyon Lakes Golf Course among recent recycled water efforts

'We need to get smart about how we irrigate parks and golf courses as we navigate this drought'

by Keith Burbank / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Thu, Oct 21, 2021, 2:58 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Saving drinking water in a drought is like giving water to a fish, and the East Bay Municipal Utility District started saving 300,000 gallons more drinking water a day late last month, EBMUD officials said this week.

The utility district on Sept. 30, connected its recycled water system to Canyon Lakes Golf Course in San Ramon, saving the hundreds of thousands of gallons a day, which can hydrate about 6,000 residents.

"We need to get smart about how we irrigate parks and golf courses as we navigate this drought," EBMUD board member John Coleman said in a statement. "This is a great shot for EBMUD."

The first nine holes on the Canyon Lakes' course were switched to recycled water in April and the last nine were just switched. Canyon Lakes is about 50 acres and is situated in San Ramon.

Water recycled by EBMUD is highly treated wastewater, which is not for drinking but can be used for irrigation, cooling buildings, and among other things, industrial processes.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

The utility has a goal of recycling 20 million gallons per day by 2040. Currently, EBMUD serves parks, golf courses, construction sites and other customers with 9 million gallons of recycled water a day.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you political news. Become a member today.
Join

EBMUD highlights Canyon Lakes Golf Course among recent recycled water efforts

'We need to get smart about how we irrigate parks and golf courses as we navigate this drought'

by Keith Burbank / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Thu, Oct 21, 2021, 2:58 pm

Saving drinking water in a drought is like giving water to a fish, and the East Bay Municipal Utility District started saving 300,000 gallons more drinking water a day late last month, EBMUD officials said this week.

The utility district on Sept. 30, connected its recycled water system to Canyon Lakes Golf Course in San Ramon, saving the hundreds of thousands of gallons a day, which can hydrate about 6,000 residents.

"We need to get smart about how we irrigate parks and golf courses as we navigate this drought," EBMUD board member John Coleman said in a statement. "This is a great shot for EBMUD."

The first nine holes on the Canyon Lakes' course were switched to recycled water in April and the last nine were just switched. Canyon Lakes is about 50 acres and is situated in San Ramon.

Water recycled by EBMUD is highly treated wastewater, which is not for drinking but can be used for irrigation, cooling buildings, and among other things, industrial processes.

The utility has a goal of recycling 20 million gallons per day by 2040. Currently, EBMUD serves parks, golf courses, construction sites and other customers with 9 million gallons of recycled water a day.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.