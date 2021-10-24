News

Bay Area water conservation numbers outpace most other regions in state

Region saw 9.9% reduction in August; better than most but still below Newsom's 15% mark

by Kiley Russell / BCN Foundation

As the first major storm of the season reaches the Bay Area, the region continues to outperform much of the state in terms of water conservation, according to new numbers released last week by the State Water Resources Control Board.

According to water conservation reports for August, the Bay Area achieved a 9.9% reduction in water use, while the North Coast's reduction was 18.3%, the Central Coast's was 5.2% and the South Coast region reported a 3.1% reduction.

During the same period, statewide water consumption dropped 5% compared to August 2020, nearly double the conservation total for July.

The cumulative reduction for July and August was 3.5%, well below the 15% reduction called for by Gov. Gavin Newsom as a response to the state's historic and ongoing drought, according to the Water Board's data.

Still, water officials expressed optimism that the numbers appear to be trending in the right direction.

"We're not surprised that the goal has yet to be achieved since it takes time for the messaging to reach a critical mass and for people to put conservation actions in to practice," said Marielle Pinheiro, a data specialist with the Water Board's Office of Research, Planning and Performance.

Pinheiro presented the numbers at the Water Board's meeting last Tuesday, during which board Chair Joaquin Esquivel said he was heartened by the data.

"We're seeing good signs, but we need to continue to ensure we're conserving," Esquivel said, especially given the realities of climate change.

