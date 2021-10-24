News

Breaking

Storm soaks the Bay Area

Danville Fallfest, Alameda County Fair canceled on Sunday due to weather conditions

by DanvilleSanRamon staff

Uploaded: Sun, Oct 24, 2021, 9:59 am 0
Updated: Sun, Oct 24, 2021, 9:17 pm
The Tri-Valley experienced a steady rainstorm throughout Sunday as the Bay Area got its first serious soaking of the season -- at times accompanied by strong winds -- as an atmospheric river moved through the region.

The storm brought downed trees, power outages and debris flows in various parts of the Bay Area, including some seeing flooding issues.

A flood advisory in effect for much of the Bay Area, including the Tri-Valley, was scheduled to run until 12:15 a.m. Monday. The storm was expected to clear the area by Monday evening, forecasters said, and there is a chance of showers on Tuesday.

Two marquee special events in the Tri-Valley -- the Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton and Danville Fallfest -- called off their festivities on Sunday due to the rainstorm.

"The health and safety of guests continues to be our No. 1 priority at the Alameda County Fair, we have been actively monitoring the weather and based on the current forecast for rainfall and high winds we have decided to close our gates for Sunday, October 24, to ensure the safety of our guests, the Fair team, and our partners," officials said on the fair website.

The fair, which began its run on Friday and continued on Saturday, is currently scheduled to return as scheduled on Monday. The showcase at the Pleasanton fairgrounds is set to run each day through Halloween -- after shifting to a fall event, instead of the typical summer, due to pandemic impacts.

"Fair guests who were planning to attend the Fair today can use their tickets any other day of the Fair for admission, parking and the carnival. If you purchase a concert or wine tasting ticket for today, keep an eye on your email for more information," officials said. "Fiesta Hispana activities have been rescheduled for Sunday, October 31."

Meanwhile in Danville, officials with the Danville Area Chamber of Commerce decided after the first day of Fallfest on Saturday to call off the second day due to the inclement weather forecast -- and ultimately arriving -- on Sunday.

"The Danville Area Chamber of Commerce has decided to cancel the Danville Fallfest for Sunday, October 24 due to the eminent (sic) safety threat of high winds and torrential rains. The street closure will end sometime this evening once the vendors have vacated the area and the barricades have been safely removed," Danville town officials said on Saturday.

Editor's note: Information from the Bay City News Service was used in this report.

