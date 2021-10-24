Storm soaks the Bay Area

The Tri-Valley experienced a steady rainstorm throughout Sunday as the Bay Area got its first serious soaking of the season -- at times accompanied by strong winds -- as an atmospheric river moved through the region.

The storm brought downed trees, power outages and debris flows in various parts of the Bay Area, including some seeing flooding issues.

A flood advisory in effect for much of the Bay Area, including the Tri-Valley, was scheduled to run until 12:15 a.m. Monday. The storm was expected to clear the area by Monday evening, forecasters said, and there is a chance of showers on Tuesday.

Two marquee special events in the Tri-Valley -- the Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton and Danville Fallfest -- called off their festivities on Sunday due to the rainstorm.

"The health and safety of guests continues to be our No. 1 priority at the Alameda County Fair, we have been actively monitoring the weather and based on the current forecast for rainfall and high winds we have decided to close our gates for Sunday, October 24, to ensure the safety of our guests, the Fair team, and our partners," officials said on the fair website.