Supervisor Burgis announces recent surgery to install pacemaker

Represents Blackhawk, Diablo, Tassajara Valley on county board

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Oct 24, 2021, 2:45 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Contra Costa County Supervisor Diane Burgis. (File photo by BCN)

A member of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors who represents eastern parts of the county has had a pacemaker installed to help an irregular heartbeat and is recovering at home, her office announced Friday afternoon.

Board Chair Diane Burgis, who has been living with a congenital heart defect and had a successful valve replacement surgery in 2019, "will need to take it easy for a few weeks during recovery" but does not plan to "skip a beat in fulfilling the duties of her office," the supervisor's staff said in a news release.

Cards and well wishes can be sent to Burgis at her main office at 3361 Walnut Blvd., Suite 140, Brentwood, CA 94513.

She represents District 3 on the Board of Supervisors, the largest of the county's five districts. It includes Antioch, Brentwood, Bethel Island, Byron, Discovery Bay, Knightsen and Oakley, as well as Blackhawk, Diablo and Tassajara Valley.

