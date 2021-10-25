Pleasanton: Creatures of Impulse to give 'Nightmares'

Creatures of Impulse, Pleasanton's award-winning teen improv troupe, opens its 14th season at the Firehouse Arts Center this week with four shows of "Nightmares."

The troupe invites participants to "gather around the (figurative) campfire" as audience suggestions inspire them to create custom-made ghost stories live on stage, promising new twists on their popular Halloween-inspired classic.

"Come and see your very own 'dark and stormy night' come to life," said Jeff Zavattero, recreation coordinator for the city. "Every show is different, and we get lots of fans who come to two or more performances."

"Nightmares" is a long-form, story-based improv with a fully improvised unique play developed at each performance. Zavattero noted that long-form improv such as this gives audiences a different perspective than performances consisting of one-liners designed to go for laughs.

"We hope to create compelling stories and characters with audience suggestions, and then take them along for the journey," he said.