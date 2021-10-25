News

Pleasanton: Creatures of Impulse to give 'Nightmares'

Teen improv troupe staging Halloween special at the Firehouse

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 25, 2021, 5:57 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Isabelle Morales is a member of the Creatures of Impulse teen improv troupe, which will give audiences "Nightmares" at the Firehouse Arts Center. (Photo by Jeff Zavattero)

Creatures of Impulse, Pleasanton's award-winning teen improv troupe, opens its 14th season at the Firehouse Arts Center this week with four shows of "Nightmares."

The troupe invites participants to "gather around the (figurative) campfire" as audience suggestions inspire them to create custom-made ghost stories live on stage, promising new twists on their popular Halloween-inspired classic.

"Come and see your very own 'dark and stormy night' come to life," said Jeff Zavattero, recreation coordinator for the city. "Every show is different, and we get lots of fans who come to two or more performances."

"Nightmares" is a long-form, story-based improv with a fully improvised unique play developed at each performance. Zavattero noted that long-form improv such as this gives audiences a different perspective than performances consisting of one-liners designed to go for laughs.

"We hope to create compelling stories and characters with audience suggestions, and then take them along for the journey," he said.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

The shows are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 28) and Friday (Oct. 29); and at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 30). General admission tickets are $10 for each show and can be purchased at the door; online at www.firehousearts.org; or by calling 931-4848.

Admission is $2 at the door for a preview performance at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 26).

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Pleasanton: Creatures of Impulse to give 'Nightmares'

Teen improv troupe staging Halloween special at the Firehouse

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 25, 2021, 5:57 pm

Creatures of Impulse, Pleasanton's award-winning teen improv troupe, opens its 14th season at the Firehouse Arts Center this week with four shows of "Nightmares."

The troupe invites participants to "gather around the (figurative) campfire" as audience suggestions inspire them to create custom-made ghost stories live on stage, promising new twists on their popular Halloween-inspired classic.

"Come and see your very own 'dark and stormy night' come to life," said Jeff Zavattero, recreation coordinator for the city. "Every show is different, and we get lots of fans who come to two or more performances."

"Nightmares" is a long-form, story-based improv with a fully improvised unique play developed at each performance. Zavattero noted that long-form improv such as this gives audiences a different perspective than performances consisting of one-liners designed to go for laughs.

"We hope to create compelling stories and characters with audience suggestions, and then take them along for the journey," he said.

The shows are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 28) and Friday (Oct. 29); and at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 30). General admission tickets are $10 for each show and can be purchased at the door; online at www.firehousearts.org; or by calling 931-4848.

Admission is $2 at the door for a preview performance at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 26).

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.