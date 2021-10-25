News

SRVUSD board to review strategies for 'deep learning and innovation'

Also: County Teacher of the Year, harassment policy revisions, Native American Heritage Month

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

The San Ramon Valley school board is set Tuesday to hear a report detailing existing data on student confidence and success, and looking toward ways of implementing deep learning methods to assist with the district's strategic goals.

The "deep learning and innovation" report points to the need for San Ramon Valley Unified School District students going into the workforce of the near future to develop skills that foster in-depth understanding of challenging issues, as the landscapes of technology and workforce needs continue to rapidly change.

The report frames the kind of creative, analytical, and critical thinking skills desired in the workforce of the future as "six global competencies" -- character, citizenship, collaboration, critical thinking and creativity. It goes on to discuss how to foster these characteristics in pedagogy and learning environments, through partnerships and the leverage of technology.

The next steps for the district would be to implement deep learning techniques with these considerations in mind, and to adjust them accordingly as progress is monitored and the board receives further updates, according to district staff.

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District's regular meeting is set for Tuesday (Oct. 26) at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The agenda is available here.

In other business

* The board will consider approving policy revisions regarding sexual harassment, non-discrimination and the formal complaint process.

* Board members will hear about the recent award of Contra Costa County Teacher of the Year to Dougherty Valley High School's Michelle Wilson.

* They will host presentations on the PLAY Foundation, Native American Heritage Month and Red Ribbon Week.

* The board will confer with labor negotiators in a closed meeting at 5:30 p.m., ahead of the regular public meeting. The members will also confer with legal counsel about two cases of anticipated litigation in the closed session.

