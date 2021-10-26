Community Briefs: Bauer-Kahan's State of the District | SRVUSD, Danville council joint meeting | San Ramon commission opening

BREAKING NEWS: Danville deputy convicted of assault; deadlock on manslaughter

Bauer-Kahan is set to discuss budget highlights regarding economic recovery in the district, bills in her legislative package which have been signed into law, and additional local updates from the district. Registration and more information are available here .

The San Ramon Chamber of Commerce is set to host Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda), who represents the Tri-Valley among her District 16, for a virtual State of the District address next Thursday (Nov. 4) from 1-2 p.m.

Currently, the city has one open position on the commission that it is seeking to fill. Recruitment is ongoing until Nov. 9 at 5 p.m.

Commissioners are tasked with advising the city council on matters such as parks, recreation, art, culture, history, and community services. The commission meets on the second Wednesday of the month. Commissioners are selected for a four-year term.

In addition to hearing public comment, school district and town officials will both present updates, according to the meeting agenda .

In an Oct. 21 statement, Contra Costa County Superintendent of Schools Lynn Mackey pointed to the difficulties facing educators in the wake of high retirement rates at the end of last year, and an overall shortage in substitute teachers. Mackey sent out a call to the community for substitute teacher applicants.

The county's Office of Education is set to host a job fair aimed at addressing employee shortages throughout the county's schools. Schools are seeking applicants for a range of positions, and in particular, are seeking to address a shortage of substitute teachers in the county.

Contra Costa County schools are short-staffed, and the county is seeking to address this in an upcoming job fair.

More information on the commission, and an application for the open spot, are available here .

More information on substitute teaching in the county in particular is available here.

More information on substitute teaching, and other open positions in county schools will be available at the job fair on Nov. 6 from 9-11 a.m. at the office of education in Pleasant Hill.

Anyone with a bachelor's degree who has fulfilled the basic skills requirement for California educators is encouraged to apply as a substitute teacher in the county.

"As we have seen throughout the pandemic, members of this community have rallied to help each other and fill in the gaps whenever there has been a need," Mackey said. "Our schools can use your help."

Community Briefs: Bauer-Kahan's State of the District | SRVUSD, Danville council joint meeting | San Ramon commission opening

Also: Education job fair as county seeks substitute teachers