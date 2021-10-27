County to pay family $4.9M for 2018 fatal police shooting in Danville

On Nov. 3, 2018, Arboleda led Danville police on a slow-speed pursuit after someone called the police in response to the Newark man knocking on their door. Arboleda pulled over multiple times, only to drive away from police. At one point, officers drew their guns without shooting as Arboleda drove away.

Hall was convicted of assault with a firearm in Contra Costa County Superior Court in Martinez on Tuesday for shooting Arboleda. The jury couldn't reach a decision on the related manslaughter charge, resulting in a mistrial on that count.

Family attorney Adante Pointer said "I expect my client to sign it within the next few days, or whenever (Arboleda's mother Jeannie Atienza) is ready to deal with it. This process has taken a heavy toll on the mother and the family as a whole."

County spokesperson Susan Shiu said Wednesday that a settlement has been reached, but hasn't been signed yet by both parties.

Contra Costa County is poised to pay $4.9 million to the family of Laudemer Arboleda, the Newark man killed by former Danville Police Officer Andrew Hall in 2018.

Hall shot Wilson one time after a brief verbal exchange with Wilson holding a knife on March 11, according to video footage released of the incident. Wilson died from his injuries at a local hospital on March 17. Authorities are still investigating the second shooting, and no charges have been filed.

Hall was involved in another shooting in Danville this past March, when he killed 32-year-old transient Tyrell Wilson near the Sycamore Valley Road overpass of Interstate 680.

Contra Costa County Sheriff David Livingston said after the verdict, "I urge DA Becton not to retry this case. I also urge her to take down the posts on her reelection campaign social media where she touts this prosecution."

District Attorney Diana Becton said Tuesday her office is still weighing its options, which include trying Hall again. Hall's attorney Harry Stern said he'll consider appealing the assault conviction.

As Arboleda tried pulling away at 6 mph, Hall discharged his weapon 10 times, hitting Arboleda with nine. Arboleda was pronounced dead at the scene. An initial investigation by the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office -- which contracts with Danville for police services -- cleared Hall of any wrongdoing.

Hall only became involved in the pursuit at its end, when he pulled in front of Arboleda at the corner of Front and Diablo streets. He exited his car and stood near the Honda's front right side.

Arboleda's family has said the 33-year-old was mentally ill, a condition for which he was hospitalized earlier in 2018.

County to pay family $4.9M for 2018 fatal police shooting in Danville

News of deal comes day after Deputy Andrew Hall is convicted of assault for Laudemer Arboleda's death