'Exercise tolerance' -- SRVUSD revises public comment policy at board meetings

Ordway also noted that "persistent or excessive disruption by any individual or group shall be grounds to terminate the privilege of addressing the board."

"Pursuant to applicable law, and board policy, the board will not prohibit public criticism of the board or district," Ordway said. "We kindly ask that when making public comments, you refrain from the use of profanity, exercise tolerance of others and their viewpoints, and exemplify model behavior. Please be mindful that district students might be watching."

Should public comments exceed 30 minutes, Ordway said, the public comment portion will be paused, then resume prior to hearing administrative reports. She added that, in cases where this portion exceeds 30 minutes, single speakers on a topic will be prioritized over multiple speakers on the same topic.

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District's most recent meeting included updates to its policy on public comments at board meetings, amid an upswing of political debate at school board meetings in the district and nationally.

While Arata was the only one to comment on an item not on the agenda, two other commenters joined him in criticizing a second text slated for approval by the board, "This Book is Anti-Racist," by Tiffany Jewell.

Arata said he was particularly concerned about the book quoting lyrics from hip-hop group NWA, but that he saw this as exemplary of what he called a history of "pushing grossly inappropriate materials and lessons at kids in its charge."

Following Ordway's announcement of changes to the policy on public comments, there was just one comment during the portion of the meeting dedicated to non-agendized items. Mike Arata brought up what he saw as problems with a book called "Stamped: Racism, Anti-Racism, and You'' which was previously approved by the board for use in schools, despite his objections at earlier meetings.

SRVUSD is not alone in making changes to its public comment policy, with a number of other districts throughout the nation making similar changes, in an effort to grapple with their new status as ground zero for battles over topics such as COVID restrictions and curriculum diversity.

In August, an SRVUSD board meeting was shut down amid a large anti-masking protest, until remaining protestors eventually agreed to wear masks while the meeting resumed. In January, Ordway and two other board members, Rachel Hurd and Ken Mintz, were targeted in a failed recall petition effort for their decision to cancel a return to in-person classes amid the surge in COVID cases late last year.

"A really important part of the common core ELA standards is this idea that anything you read, you are going to evaluate the sources, that you are not reading it and considering it the truth, including a textbook from a publishing company," Petish said. "So you're always evaluating resources, especially in ELA classes."

Although the board can't respond to public comments on items not on the agenda, according to policy, they were able to respond to comments on adopting this book, which was a consent item on the Oct. 26 agenda. Ordway and Debra Petish, executive director of curriculum and instruction, sought to address some of the concerns raised by commenters.

An additional commenter, named only as Helen of Dougherty Valley, echoed Lancaster and Arata's concerns, in one of a total of 10 comments she made on agendized items throughout the meeting.

"This is critical race theory, and I'd like you to reconsider approving it," said Susan Lancaster, who'd introduced herself as the parent of two sons who'd graduated from San Ramon Valley High.

"I have observed the ethnic studies classes, and what I've found is that they really do what they've said they were going to do," Petish said. "They're not telling kids how to think … we talked earlier about critical thinking skills, and that's really what's happening."

Ordway pointed to the way in which this was different from how textbooks had been used in her day, in which a subject such as social studies would have one textbook that was treated as the definitive truth on the subject. In addition, she asked Petish to address concerns that children are being politically indoctrinated in classrooms.

'Exercise tolerance' -- SRVUSD revises public comment policy at board meetings

First session under new rules sees only one non-agenda comment, on racism-related text