FDA panel supports COVID vaccines for 5-11 age group

An advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted Tuesday in support of authorizing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11.

The panel voted 17-0, with one abstention, in favor of expanding the federal government's emergency use authorization for the vaccine, which is currently available to everyone age 12 and up.

While the FDA is not beholden to the advisory panel's vote, it generally sides with decisions the panel makes.

An advisory panel to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control is expected to consider the vaccine's efficacy and safety for 5-11 year olds early next week.

With the CDC's approval, 5-11-year-old children could begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines in most states as soon as the end of next week.