Police: Driver hurt after crashing stolen motorhome in San Ramon

Closed stretch of Bollinger Canyon Road for nine hours

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Thu, Oct 28, 2021, 9:25 am 0

Police in San Ramon reopened Bollinger Canyon Road early Thursday morning, after a nearly nine-hour closure due to traffic collision caused by the driver of a motorhome reported stolen in San Francisco.

The collision occurred shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, after a man driving a stolen RV ran a red light at Alcosta Boulevard and struck another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Police have not yet released the name of the stolen vehicle's driver, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

San Ramon police announced the reopening in a 4:54 a.m. tweet.

