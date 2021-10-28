News

San Ramon: David Victor's Supergroup SF performing in Tri-Valley for charity

Show of iconic hits to benefit Harmony & Healing Hospital Music Charity

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Oct 28, 2021, 3:21 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

David Victor shares his music with babies at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, pre-COVID, as part of Harmony & Healing. (Contributed photo)

David Victor is bringing his Supergroup SF to the Bankhead Theater next weekend to perform iconic hits from the Bay Area music scene, benefiting the Harmony & Healing Hospital Music Charity.

The Supergroup SF features music from Journey, Train, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Sly & the Family Stone, Third Eye Blind, Metallica, Bonnie Raitt, Jefferson Airplane and others, weaving multiple genres into a powerhouse performance.

Harmony & Healing, which was founded by San Ramon resident David Victor in 2019, brings live music to patients and their loved ones in hospitals, rehab clinics, at cancer support groups and more.

Victor recalled that in 2012 he was a well-established musician, a member of the band Boston. From talking to fans after performances, he become aware of the powerful emotional connection they'd made with Boston music connected to special moments in their lives decades before.

Then in 2013 a charity asked Victor to perform songs in the Pediatric Oncology ward at Miller Children's Hospital in Long Beach. He agreed but wondered how he would handle being around children who were suffering.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

"Any fear I had was quickly abated -- it was a nonstop love-fest from the moment I walked into the building, with the children and their parents embracing me with (literal) open arms," he recalls at harmonyandhealing.org.

"It was easy to see that the patients, their parents and even the staff were overjoyed," he continues. "Their reaction informed me that what I was doing was good.

"I performed many songs for the children in their lunch area, then took special requests all afternoon, performing for children in their hospital rooms, accompanied by smiling parents."

Musician David Victor is performing with his Supergroup SF at the Bankhead Theater on Nov. 6 to benefit Harmony & Healing, based in San Ramon, which he founded in January 2019. (Contributed photo)

Victor came away wanting to continue bringing live music to patients and their families, to make their lives a little easier and let them know that others care. Now this is the goal of Harmony & Healing, to get as many live musicians performing for as many patients as possible, to give them comfort and hope.

Supergroup SF members also include Darby Gould of Big Brother & the Holding Company, Kathleen Kennedy of Big Bank Beat, Brad Lang, Michael Frowein, Eric Barnett and more. For more information, visit https://harmonyandhealing.org/benefit-concert/.

The concert begins at 8 p.m. next Saturday (Nov. 6). Tickets are $50, $75 and $125 at livermorearts.org. For student or military discounts, call the box office at 373-6800.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you health news. Become a member today.
Join

San Ramon: David Victor's Supergroup SF performing in Tri-Valley for charity

Show of iconic hits to benefit Harmony & Healing Hospital Music Charity

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Oct 28, 2021, 3:21 pm

David Victor is bringing his Supergroup SF to the Bankhead Theater next weekend to perform iconic hits from the Bay Area music scene, benefiting the Harmony & Healing Hospital Music Charity.

The Supergroup SF features music from Journey, Train, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Sly & the Family Stone, Third Eye Blind, Metallica, Bonnie Raitt, Jefferson Airplane and others, weaving multiple genres into a powerhouse performance.

Harmony & Healing, which was founded by San Ramon resident David Victor in 2019, brings live music to patients and their loved ones in hospitals, rehab clinics, at cancer support groups and more.

Victor recalled that in 2012 he was a well-established musician, a member of the band Boston. From talking to fans after performances, he become aware of the powerful emotional connection they'd made with Boston music connected to special moments in their lives decades before.

Then in 2013 a charity asked Victor to perform songs in the Pediatric Oncology ward at Miller Children's Hospital in Long Beach. He agreed but wondered how he would handle being around children who were suffering.

"Any fear I had was quickly abated -- it was a nonstop love-fest from the moment I walked into the building, with the children and their parents embracing me with (literal) open arms," he recalls at harmonyandhealing.org.

"It was easy to see that the patients, their parents and even the staff were overjoyed," he continues. "Their reaction informed me that what I was doing was good.

"I performed many songs for the children in their lunch area, then took special requests all afternoon, performing for children in their hospital rooms, accompanied by smiling parents."

Victor came away wanting to continue bringing live music to patients and their families, to make their lives a little easier and let them know that others care. Now this is the goal of Harmony & Healing, to get as many live musicians performing for as many patients as possible, to give them comfort and hope.

Supergroup SF members also include Darby Gould of Big Brother & the Holding Company, Kathleen Kennedy of Big Bank Beat, Brad Lang, Michael Frowein, Eric Barnett and more. For more information, visit https://harmonyandhealing.org/benefit-concert/.

The concert begins at 8 p.m. next Saturday (Nov. 6). Tickets are $50, $75 and $125 at livermorearts.org. For student or military discounts, call the box office at 373-6800.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.