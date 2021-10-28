San Ramon: David Victor's Supergroup SF performing in Tri-Valley for charity

David Victor is bringing his Supergroup SF to the Bankhead Theater next weekend to perform iconic hits from the Bay Area music scene, benefiting the Harmony & Healing Hospital Music Charity.

The Supergroup SF features music from Journey, Train, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Sly & the Family Stone, Third Eye Blind, Metallica, Bonnie Raitt, Jefferson Airplane and others, weaving multiple genres into a powerhouse performance.

Harmony & Healing, which was founded by San Ramon resident David Victor in 2019, brings live music to patients and their loved ones in hospitals, rehab clinics, at cancer support groups and more.

Victor recalled that in 2012 he was a well-established musician, a member of the band Boston. From talking to fans after performances, he become aware of the powerful emotional connection they'd made with Boston music connected to special moments in their lives decades before.

Then in 2013 a charity asked Victor to perform songs in the Pediatric Oncology ward at Miller Children's Hospital in Long Beach. He agreed but wondered how he would handle being around children who were suffering.