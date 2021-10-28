San Ramon: David Victor's Supergroup SF performing in Tri-Valley for charity

David Victor is bringing his Supergroup SF to the Bankhead Theater next weekend to perform iconic hits from the Bay Area music scene, benefiting the Harmony & Healing Hospital Music Charity.
The Supergroup SF features music from Journey, Train, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Sly & the Family Stone, Third Eye Blind, Metallica, Bonnie Raitt, Jefferson Airplane and others, weaving multiple genres into a powerhouse performance.
Harmony & Healing, which was founded by San Ramon resident David Victor in 2019, brings live music to patients and their loved ones in hospitals, rehab clinics, at cancer support groups and more.
Victor recalled that in 2012 he was a well-established musician, a member of the band Boston. From talking to fans after performances, he become aware of the powerful emotional connection they'd made with Boston music connected to special moments in their lives decades before.
Then in 2013 a charity asked Victor to perform songs in the Pediatric Oncology ward at Miller Children's Hospital in Long Beach. He agreed but wondered how he would handle being around children who were suffering.
"Any fear I had was quickly abated -- it was a nonstop love-fest from the moment I walked into the building, with the children and their parents embracing me with (literal) open arms," he recalls at harmonyandhealing.org.
"It was easy to see that the patients, their parents and even the staff were overjoyed," he continues. "Their reaction informed me that what I was doing was good.
"I performed many songs for the children in their lunch area, then took special requests all afternoon, performing for children in their hospital rooms, accompanied by smiling parents."
Victor came away wanting to continue bringing live music to patients and their families, to make their lives a little easier and let them know that others care. Now this is the goal of Harmony & Healing, to get as many live musicians performing for as many patients as possible, to give them comfort and hope.
Supergroup SF members also include Darby Gould of Big Brother & the Holding Company, Kathleen Kennedy of Big Bank Beat, Brad Lang, Michael Frowein, Eric Barnett and more. For more information, visit https://harmonyandhealing.org/benefit-concert/.
The concert begins at 8 p.m. next Saturday (Nov. 6). Tickets are $50, $75 and $125 at livermorearts.org. For student or military discounts, call the box office at 373-6800.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.