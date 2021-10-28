Settlement resolves hazmat allegations against Ulta Beauty stores in Tri-Valley

Alameda and Contra Costa prosecutors recently joined 32 other district attorneys and city attorneys across California in reaching a settlement with Ulta Beauty, Inc., and its affiliates for alleged hazardous waste violations.

The statewide settlement, which includes $752,000 in civil penalties and other costs, stems from Ulta stores improperly storing, handling and disposing of hazardous and other regulated waste materials, as well as inadequate employee training, prosecutors said. All three Ulta stores in the Tri-Valley were involved in the case.

"Companies must be held responsible for business practices that pose a harm to the environment," Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton said in a statement Sept. 20. "Ulta was cooperative throughout the investigation and in correcting the issues."

As a result of the case, Ulta stores in California have instituted new policies, procedures and employee training programs designed to better ensure proper management and disposal of hazardous materials, according to prosecutors.

The settlement included Ulta stores on Crow Canyon Place in San Ramon, on Dublin Boulevard in Dublin and on West Jack London Boulevard in Livermore.