Settlement resolves hazmat allegations against Ulta Beauty stores in Tri-Valley

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Oct 28, 2021, 10:17 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Alameda and Contra Costa prosecutors recently joined 32 other district attorneys and city attorneys across California in reaching a settlement with Ulta Beauty, Inc., and its affiliates for alleged hazardous waste violations.

Ulta Beauty store in Livermore. (Photo by Cierra Bailey)

The statewide settlement, which includes $752,000 in civil penalties and other costs, stems from Ulta stores improperly storing, handling and disposing of hazardous and other regulated waste materials, as well as inadequate employee training, prosecutors said. All three Ulta stores in the Tri-Valley were involved in the case.

"Companies must be held responsible for business practices that pose a harm to the environment," Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton said in a statement Sept. 20. "Ulta was cooperative throughout the investigation and in correcting the issues."

As a result of the case, Ulta stores in California have instituted new policies, procedures and employee training programs designed to better ensure proper management and disposal of hazardous materials, according to prosecutors.

The settlement included Ulta stores on Crow Canyon Place in San Ramon, on Dublin Boulevard in Dublin and on West Jack London Boulevard in Livermore.

In Alameda County, the settlement consisted of $21,119 in civil penalties and $5,280 in environmental costs, including $725 for Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department hazmat services, prosecutors said.

