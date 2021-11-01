News

Danville town council looks to amend bidding ordinance

Also: Council, maintenance department reports on agenda

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

The Danville Town Council is set to consider amending its bidding ordinance for purchases and contracts in a measure aimed at speeding up the process for regular services, and appropriately reflecting inflation since the last update.

Towns and cities are tasked with deciding when contracts will be awarded with or without bids and what type of bidding is required, except in the case of public works projects, which are regulated by state law, and professional services, in which qualifications as well as price are taken into account.

There is a distinction between formal bids and informal bids, with the former requiring delivery by sealed envelope and a "longer, more involved timeline." Informal bids, in contrast, can be delivered by email or phone, and are "typically used for smaller jobs that require faster turnaround and do not have complicated or specialized specifications," according to the staff report on this Tuesday's agenda.

Since the ordinance's last amendment in 2013, inflation has increased by nearly 22% and nearly 74% since the amendments prior to that in 1999. What this means, according to town staff, is that more contracts have been requiring bids in general, and formal bids in particular. This is cumbersome when it comes to routine maintenance, such as tree services.

Staff are recommending that the council amend the existing ordinance to allow no bid for projects under $10,000 (up from $5,000), informal bids on projects between $10,001 and $25,000 (up from $10,000 to $15,000) and require formal bids only on projects exceeding $25,000 (up from $15,000.) No other part of the bidding ordinance would be changed, under the proposed amendment.

The Danville Town Council is set to meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 2). The meeting agenda is available here.

In other business

The council is set to hear a report from the maintenance department detailing their work in the past year. Some of the highlights include improvements within the scope of the Bret Harte Park renovation project ahead of the ceremony formalizing it as as a historic site, repairs to the gazebo at Hap Magee Park, and replacing a stretch of grass at Osage Station Park with bark mulch as part of water conservation efforts at the park.

Town Manager Joe Calabrigo is set to provide a monthly report to the council and council member Robert Storer will provide a liaison report on the Parks, Recreation, and Arts Commission.

