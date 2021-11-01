FDA gives full approval for COVID vaccines for kids age 5-11

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave its formal approval Friday of COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11.

The FDA's approval comes three days after an advisory panel to the regulatory agency voted 17-0, with one abstention, to authorize an expansion of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine's emergency use authorization to include kids 5-11.

Clinical data presented to the FDA found that the vaccine was nearly 91 percent effective at preventing the virus among children ages 5-11. Roughly 3,100 kids in that age group were included in the trial, which found no serious side effects among the vaccinated children.

"As a mother and a physician, I know that parents, caregivers, school staff, and children have been waiting for today's authorization," Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said. "Vaccinating younger children against COVID-19 will bring us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy."

The Pfizer vaccine will still be administered in two doses among children 5-11, but at one-third of the dose that has been administered to those ages 12 and up.