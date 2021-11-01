SR Planning: Development applications for 404-unit City Village project on agenda

In the seventh public planning commission meeting on the proposed project, senior planner Cindy Yee is set to provide a staff report incorporating comments from commissioners at the previous meeting into the conditions of approval.

At the Oct. 5 meeting, commissioners voted unanimously to forward to the city council specific plan amendments related to the NCRSP and an addendum to the environmental impact report for the NCRSP. In the most recent meeting on Oct. 19, commissioners provided staff and the applicant, Denise Cunningham of SummerHill Homes, with comments and suggestions on the conditions of approval for the proposal.

The scope and complexity of the City Village proposal have given way to numerous public hearings at planning commission meetings in recent months. After several weeks of discussions on aspects of the project related to the city's North Camino Ramon specific plan (NCRSP) and approving amendments to that plan that would make the proposed project feasible, the commission is set to resume discussions on the overall proposal's development applications.

Planning commissioners are scheduled to consider a revised application for a proposed 47-unit residential project, Windflower Fields Townhouses, on more than 3.5 acres at 2701 Hooper Drive, in a staff report from associate planner Shinei Tsukamoto.

If approved, City Village would consist of 404 for-sale units at Bishop Ranch 6, where an office park currently stands. The ambitious project has proved attractive to the commission and counsel, despite its complexity, given the volume of additional housing this would provide the city, as well as its central location.

On Tuesday, commissioners will continue discussions and provide additional direction to staff on the conditions of approval if necessary. If appropriate, they are set to vote on whether or not to approve the development applications for the City Village proposal, and move them forward to the city council.

The next step for the commission is to hear updates on conditions of approval, aimed at addressing feedback at the Oct. 19 meeting, and additional public comments.

Commissioners previously heard from the applicant, Land Advisors Organization, in their Oct. 5 meeting. A central concern they raised with the application as it stood then was a proposal for affordable housing units that commissioners said were too small, and not in keeping with their vision for the city, in which affordable housing is meant to be indistinguishable from other residential units.

SR Planning: Development applications for 404-unit City Village project on agenda

Also: Revised Windflower Fields Townhouses proposal