News

Three Valleys Community Foundation connects those in need with local donors

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Nov 1, 2021, 3:13 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A new community foundation backed by some significant local names in the Tri-Valley is launching this week, with a goal of connecting those in need with those with means as fast and as directly as possible.

The Three Valley Community Foundation is named after the Amador, Livermore and San Ramon valleys, which is the area encompassing Livermore, Pleasanton, Sunol, Dublin, San Ramon, Danville, and Alamo.

"Our goal is to broaden local philanthropic support, benefitting not only our local nonprofits as they build capacity and serve with strength, but also local donors by connecting them with the most immediate and pressing community needs," said John Sensiba, chair of the 3VCF board of directors, in a statement.

"Three Valleys will do this via donor advised funds (DAF's), direct gifts and endowment opportunities," Sensiba said. "We will also work to support local nonprofits via agency funds and grantmaking."

Local community and business leaders have been working to establish the foundation for more than a year. The group said it received expedited approval by the Internal Revenue Service as a 501c3 tax exempt nonprofit.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

"Over the past year we've sought the advice of more than 50 local, state and national community foundation experts," said 3VCF founder and board member Susan Houghton. "We are committed to incorporating their best practices, as well as the accreditation requirements outlined by the Council on Foundations, a leadership association of grantmaking foundations and corporations." Among the local philanthropic organizations initially partnering with Three Valleys Community Foundation The Community Foundation of San Joaquin, Silicon Valley Community Foundation, Community Initiatives, Northern California Grantmakers and the East Bay Community Foundation. Fremont Bank will provide banking services, and among the group's "Founding Champions" include Alameda County supervisors David Haubert and Nate Miley and several local corporations.

Other Founding Champions include Bishop Ranch, Wente Family Estates, Sensiba San Filippo, and The Livermore Independent. "The annual GDP of our area is more than $42 billion," said Sensiba. "Yet less than half of a percent comes back to support the more than 350 local nonprofits serving our communities. Three Valleys Community Foundation desires to increase this proportion of local giving to create a region where every single person has the opportunity to live a full and rewarding life." For more information, visit the Three Valleys Community Foundation website at 3vcf.org.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Three Valleys Community Foundation connects those in need with local donors

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Nov 1, 2021, 3:13 pm

A new community foundation backed by some significant local names in the Tri-Valley is launching this week, with a goal of connecting those in need with those with means as fast and as directly as possible.

The Three Valley Community Foundation is named after the Amador, Livermore and San Ramon valleys, which is the area encompassing Livermore, Pleasanton, Sunol, Dublin, San Ramon, Danville, and Alamo.

"Our goal is to broaden local philanthropic support, benefitting not only our local nonprofits as they build capacity and serve with strength, but also local donors by connecting them with the most immediate and pressing community needs," said John Sensiba, chair of the 3VCF board of directors, in a statement.

"Three Valleys will do this via donor advised funds (DAF's), direct gifts and endowment opportunities," Sensiba said. "We will also work to support local nonprofits via agency funds and grantmaking."

Local community and business leaders have been working to establish the foundation for more than a year. The group said it received expedited approval by the Internal Revenue Service as a 501c3 tax exempt nonprofit.

"Over the past year we've sought the advice of more than 50 local, state and national community foundation experts," said 3VCF founder and board member Susan Houghton. "We are committed to incorporating their best practices, as well as the accreditation requirements outlined by the Council on Foundations, a leadership association of grantmaking foundations and corporations." Among the local philanthropic organizations initially partnering with Three Valleys Community Foundation The Community Foundation of San Joaquin, Silicon Valley Community Foundation, Community Initiatives, Northern California Grantmakers and the East Bay Community Foundation. Fremont Bank will provide banking services, and among the group's "Founding Champions" include Alameda County supervisors David Haubert and Nate Miley and several local corporations.

Other Founding Champions include Bishop Ranch, Wente Family Estates, Sensiba San Filippo, and The Livermore Independent. "The annual GDP of our area is more than $42 billion," said Sensiba. "Yet less than half of a percent comes back to support the more than 350 local nonprofits serving our communities. Three Valleys Community Foundation desires to increase this proportion of local giving to create a region where every single person has the opportunity to live a full and rewarding life." For more information, visit the Three Valleys Community Foundation website at 3vcf.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.