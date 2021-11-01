Three Valleys Community Foundation connects those in need with local donors

A new community foundation backed by some significant local names in the Tri-Valley is launching this week, with a goal of connecting those in need with those with means as fast and as directly as possible.

The Three Valley Community Foundation is named after the Amador, Livermore and San Ramon valleys, which is the area encompassing Livermore, Pleasanton, Sunol, Dublin, San Ramon, Danville, and Alamo.

"Our goal is to broaden local philanthropic support, benefitting not only our local nonprofits as they build capacity and serve with strength, but also local donors by connecting them with the most immediate and pressing community needs," said John Sensiba, chair of the 3VCF board of directors, in a statement.

"Three Valleys will do this via donor advised funds (DAF's), direct gifts and endowment opportunities," Sensiba said. "We will also work to support local nonprofits via agency funds and grantmaking."

Local community and business leaders have been working to establish the foundation for more than a year. The group said it received expedited approval by the Internal Revenue Service as a 501c3 tax exempt nonprofit.