Community Briefs: Diwali celebration at City Center | Classical Music Corner at VTAG | Online Auction for Education

Tuesday marked the first day of the holiday this year, with the City Center event falling on the final day, Saturday (Nov. 6). Festivities will kick off at 2 p.m. with a Ragnoli art experience. At 4 p.m., DJ music, as well as bhindi and henna art will be available. Bollywood Dance Experience performers will take the stage at 5:30 p.m., with the event concluding at 7 p.m.

Diwali is a five-day long celebration rooted in Southeast Asian spiritual traditions such as Hinduism and Jainism. Also known as the "Festival of Lights", the symbolism of light over dark is at the core of the tradition, and manifested in various celebrations and activities that are emblematic of this.

"Diwali is India's largest and most important annual holiday -- and thousands of San Ramon residents celebrate it," officials with Sunset Development, owner and operator of City Center, said in an email. "It's a fun-filled and special holiday event that signifies good triumphing over evil. It's similar to other holiday events and traditions in that it is rooted in family and provides the opportunity to gather with those we love most."

Vinikour is set to play selections from composers J.S. Bach, J.S. Bach, Domenico Scarlatti, Jean-Philippe Rameau, Louis Couperin, William Byrd and John Bull. His recording of the complete harpsichord works of Rameau garnered a grammy nomination for Best Classical Instrumental Solo recording in 2012.

Acclaimed harpsichordist Jory Vinikour is set to take the stage at Danville's Village Theatre on Friday (Nov. 5), in the first show of the town's Classical Music Corner series.

"City Center Bishop Ranch was always envisioned to be an inviting cultural center," Sunset Development officials said. "We're excited to host Diwali and hope that it can become a memorable celebration and tradition for families throughout the region who are looking to connect with the community and spend time with loved ones."

Organizers hope to raise at least $60,000 through the auction, and were at 5% of that goal by Tuesday afternoon.

The San Ramon Rotary Club's Online Auction for Education kicked off Monday, and will run through Nov. 9. Bidders can browse and select from a wide variety of options, ranging from portraits, wine-tasting, vacation packages, gift cards, and event tickets.

The show is scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m. at Danville's Village Theatre. Tickets are $20. More information, and reservations, are available here.

The opening reception for "Impressions of Light" is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. at Danville's Village Theatre on Saturday (Nov. 6). More information is available here.

"This really shows that we're determined as an educational community to come together and celebrate," Leveque added.

In addition to celebrating impressionism, and its influence on the young artists showcasing their work, Charlotte Wood teacher Gary Leveque, who collaborated with Grame on the exhibit, said he was excited to celebrate the return of in-person art exhibits, following last year's pandemic shutdowns.

"Most people when they do art, they're tight, they try to make it look perfect, and it's not about that," said Tricia Grame, art teacher at Pine Valley and one of the exhibit's co-organizers. "It's all about emotions, it's supposed to move you, good or bad."

SRVUSD middle-schoolers from schools including Charlotte Wood, Diablo Vista, Iron Horse Los Cerrors, Pine Valley, Stone Valley and Windemere Ranch are set to see their hard work in learning about the technique and history of the French Impressionist artists come to fruition, as their work is unveiled at Saturday's opening reception.

Community members will have the opportunity to meet some of the artists behind a new exhibit debuting at the Village Theatre and Art Gallery on Saturday.

"This commissioner will hear all civil discovery matters except those in limited jurisdiction, family, probate, and complex civil cases," the court's announcement said.

Community Briefs: Diwali celebration at City Center | Classical Music Corner at VTAG | Online Auction for Education

Also: New county court commissioner & Reception for 'Impressions of Light'