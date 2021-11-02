Community Briefs: Diwali celebration at City Center | Classical Music Corner at VTAG | Online Auction for Education

Diwali celebration at City Center
San Ramon's City Center Bishop Ranch is set to host its second annual Diwali celebration on Saturday.
"Diwali is India's largest and most important annual holiday -- and thousands of San Ramon residents celebrate it," officials with Sunset Development, owner and operator of City Center, said in an email. "It's a fun-filled and special holiday event that signifies good triumphing over evil. It's similar to other holiday events and traditions in that it is rooted in family and provides the opportunity to gather with those we love most."
Diwali is a five-day long celebration rooted in Southeast Asian spiritual traditions such as Hinduism and Jainism. Also known as the "Festival of Lights", the symbolism of light over dark is at the core of the tradition, and manifested in various celebrations and activities that are emblematic of this.
Tuesday marked the first day of the holiday this year, with the City Center event falling on the final day, Saturday (Nov. 6). Festivities will kick off at 2 p.m. with a Ragnoli art experience. At 4 p.m., DJ music, as well as bhindi and henna art will be available. Bollywood Dance Experience performers will take the stage at 5:30 p.m., with the event concluding at 7 p.m.
"City Center Bishop Ranch was always envisioned to be an inviting cultural center," Sunset Development officials said. "We're excited to host Diwali and hope that it can become a memorable celebration and tradition for families throughout the region who are looking to connect with the community and spend time with loved ones."
More information on the City Center Diwali celebration is available here.
Classical Music Corner
Acclaimed harpsichordist Jory Vinikour is set to take the stage at Danville's Village Theatre on Friday (Nov. 5), in the first show of the town's Classical Music Corner series.
Vinikour is set to play selections from composers J.S. Bach, J.S. Bach, Domenico Scarlatti, Jean-Philippe Rameau, Louis Couperin, William Byrd and John Bull. His recording of the complete harpsichord works of Rameau garnered a grammy nomination for Best Classical Instrumental Solo recording in 2012.
The show is scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m. at Danville's Village Theatre. Tickets are $20. More information, and reservations, are available here.
Online Auction for Education
The San Ramon Rotary Club's Online Auction for Education kicked off Monday, and will run through Nov. 9. Bidders can browse and select from a wide variety of options, ranging from portraits, wine-tasting, vacation packages, gift cards, and event tickets.
Organizers hope to raise at least $60,000 through the auction, and were at 5% of that goal by Tuesday afternoon.
More information is available here.
New civil discovery commissioner
The Contra Costa County Superior Court announced longtime civil practitioner Gina Dashman as the court's new civil discovery commissioner on Monday.
"This commissioner will hear all civil discovery matters except those in limited jurisdiction, family, probate, and complex civil cases," the court's announcement said.
Dashman will begin hearing discovery disputes filed starting on Nov. 8, with civil discovery hearings set for Wednesday and Friday mornings at the Martinez Courthouse.
'Impressions of Light' reception
Community members will have the opportunity to meet some of the artists behind a new exhibit debuting at the Village Theatre and Art Gallery on Saturday.
SRVUSD middle-schoolers from schools including Charlotte Wood, Diablo Vista, Iron Horse Los Cerrors, Pine Valley, Stone Valley and Windemere Ranch are set to see their hard work in learning about the technique and history of the French Impressionist artists come to fruition, as their work is unveiled at Saturday's opening reception.
"Most people when they do art, they're tight, they try to make it look perfect, and it's not about that," said Tricia Grame, art teacher at Pine Valley and one of the exhibit's co-organizers. "It's all about emotions, it's supposed to move you, good or bad."
In addition to celebrating impressionism, and its influence on the young artists showcasing their work, Charlotte Wood teacher Gary Leveque, who collaborated with Grame on the exhibit, said he was excited to celebrate the return of in-person art exhibits, following last year's pandemic shutdowns.
"Two months back from last year's fiasco, and launching an art show downtown, that feels really good," Leveque said.
"This really shows that we're determined as an educational community to come together and celebrate," Leveque added.
The opening reception for "Impressions of Light" is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. at Danville's Village Theatre on Saturday (Nov. 6). More information is available here.
