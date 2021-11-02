"Testing has gone down a little bit, but we are still at 5,500 new tests per day; that's compared to about 6,700 per day a month ago," Roth said.

"Our case rates have continued to go down this last month," Roth said. "We're now at 7.9 cases per 100,000 (residents); that's compared to 13.2 cases per 100,000 a month ago, so that's a 40% decrease."

Contra Costa County continues to trend in the right direction when it comes to COVID-19, Contra Costa Health Services director Anna Roth told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

Deputy health officer Dr. Sofe Mekuria told the board the county has requested 20,000 doses of Pfizer's version of the children's vaccine, which is about one-third the dose of the adult version.

"We need 84,000 more people vaccinated to reach the overall 80%," Roth sad. "We have 92,000 kids in our county who are within the ages of 5 to 11, so we really want to see those kids come in for vaccinations when those are approved, which we anticipate they will later this week."

For restaurants and other indoor public venues, the county must enter the yellow tier of infection rate as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have fewer than 95 COVID-19 hospitalizations countywide (Contra Costa has 59) and either have a countywide vaccination rate of at least 80% (Contra Costa is at about 73%) or be eight weeks past the date the FDA approves vaccines for children ages 5 to 11.

Some mask restrictions have eased this week in Contra Costa County, in settings not open to the general public like gyms and offices. No more than 100 people can gather without masks, and the owner of the private facility must verify that everyone going maskless is fully vaccinated.

"We are at 59 patients hospitalized currently, compared to 83 a month ago," Roth said. "We have 18 people in critical care, and that's compared to 37 a month ago."

Contra Costa Health officials tell supervisors county's COVID-19 cases still dwindling

Coronavirus hospitalizations down to 59 patients