Danville could be part of proposed Livermore Valley Wine Heritage District

The Livermore City Council is set to cast its deciding vote on the proposed Livermore Valley Wine Heritage District (LVWHD) at its regular meeting next week.

If approved by the council on Monday, the 56-winery benefit assessment district is projected to generate $693,000 in its first year, according to city staff.

"With the increased budget that the (LVWHD) will generate, our winery and vineyard owners will have a greater ability to increase visibility, draw traffic to the valley, increase sales and positively impact the long-term financial health of our winery and hospitality community in Livermore," said Steven Mirassou, board president of the Livermore Valley Winegrowers Association and member of the LVWHD steering committee.

The formation of the LVWHD is sponsored by the winegrowers association and will include all wineries located within the boundaries of Alameda and Contra Costa counties and the cities of Livermore and Dublin, and the town of Danville.

The city of Livermore will act as the lead agency for the district, collecting an annual assessment of 2% of winery sales made in the state of California over a five-year term that would begin retroactively on July 1, 2021, according to a presentation by Adam Van de Water, director of the city's Office of Innovation and Economic Development. However, the collection of assessments wouldn't start until Jan. 1, 2022.