Pleasanton Preps: What a teacher strike could mean for sports

After all our students and student-athletes have been through since the onset of COVID, a strike is the absolute last thing any of the students need.

It could also apply to coaches that teach at schools in other districts. If say, the teachers in San Ramon Valley Unified School District decide to honor a Pleasanton teachers strike, those coaches may not cross as well.

If there is a strike, it seems like it would prohibit on-campus coaches from coaching their respective teams. In talking with a couple of on-campus coaches, they are under the belief that if there is a strike, they will indeed not be able to cross the line to coach their teams.

It appears a strike by the teachers may be a realistic possibility, which is the worst-case scenario. Lost in the rhetoric going back and forth is the effect it could have on the local coaches, and as a result, the local student-athletes.

Currently, much of the discussion in Pleasanton centers around the contract issues between the Pleasanton Unified School District and the Association of Pleasanton Teachers.

I am not a teacher but have really gotten to know many teachers after working with them. There are some wonderful teachers in Pleasanton, ones that put the kids first and foremost.

Working in the district and having the chance to talk with many teachers, either at my school or through friendships, most people I have talked with want nothing to do with a strike as they realize the damage it will do.

Sports is vital in the maturation of the student-athletes, but also for the schools overall. Getting together to root for your team is a bonding experience, and both Amador and Foothill have exciting fan bases. I have witnessed first-hand how cathartic sporting events have been not just for the students, but the community as well.

I have seen how students have been hurt in a developmental sense thanks to the lockdown, and another blow to their psyche could be devastating.

If you both are interested in the best interests of the students, then step up and prove it.

Both sides need to get together and find an agreement and do so quickly.

As for the district's side, PUSD has certainly made some questionable decisions, not just this year, but over the last few years. Recent decisions regarding rate of pay and benefits for people in the district office are head-scratching.

To them teaching is a life choice, not a job. But there are others for which it is a job and looking out for No. 1 is the end game. Those are the dangerous ones.

While it was great to see any games being played after the lockdown, there was very little atmosphere in the games last spring.

It is an exciting time for me, as being the Foothill basketball announcer for both the boys' and girls' teams it will be nice to see the gyms full of students again after the COVID season of just family members.

Pleasanton Preps: What a teacher strike could mean for sports

On-campus coaches might not cross the line to lead their teams