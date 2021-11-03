Danville mayor to honor local veterans at next Town Talks

"His dedication, love and pride of country made me the person I am today," Morgan added. "I was so proud to be his daughter, and still am."

"Growing up in a military family I got to travel the world," Morgan said in an email. "I also had to watch my father go off to war. Endure horrific injuries. He was blown from a tank, shot at and ultimately passed from Agent Orange cancer related to the Vietnam War."

Members of Viet Nam Veterans of Diablo Valley, as well as Gold Star mother Yolanda Vega, county veterans services officer Nathan Johnson, and Mike Conklin of Sentinels of Freedom are scheduled to join Morgan in her monthly online discussion series on Friday, which will also include updates on other efforts in the town to recognize veterans.

In addition to hosting members of the veterans community on Friday, Morgan is set to discuss a number of other efforts in the town to recognize veterans. These include a ceremony in which Danville will be designated as a "Purple Heart Community" and an open house at the Veterans Memorial Building, both set for Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

"Not only the look of it, but if you've ever heard the sound, it whaps, and to us that that brings back many memories, just that sound," Giacovelli said. "And the reason we were allowed to do that is because we worked with the town council. I seriously doubt that many communities would let that happen."

One example of this that particularly resonates with Vietnam veterans, Giacovelli said, is bringing in a "Huey" helicopter to the Veterans Museum, and parking it outside, in what has proven to be a popular attraction for the past several years. This was the "iconic Vietnam War helicopter, Giacovelli noted.

"Through the town, and especially the town council, we are able to do a lot of things, and they take part in these activities," Giacovelli said. "I'm not so sure that that happens much of anywhere else."

The upcoming Town Talks discussion, and Veterans Day celebrations, aren't the only local efforts that center veterans. As home to the Veterans Memorial Building of the San Ramon Valley, Danville serves as a hub for the community of veterans throughout the area, and stands out for its overall support of local veterans, according to Dennis Giacovelli, president of the Viet Nam Veterans of Diablo Valley.

This month's Town Talks with the mayor is scheduled for Friday (Nov. 5) at 9 a.m. via Zoom. Community input is welcome and encouraged. Registration is available here .

"We…continue to pledge our boundless gratitude and support for our strong and resilient military families," Morgan said. "They endure tremendous sacrifices, bear the greatest burdens of every loss, and instill in each of us enduring love and respect."

"We have African Americans, we have Chinese, we have Filipinos, it runs the gamut," Giacovelli said. "We have Polish, and we have exhibits, small displays, for each one of these groups."

The annual open houses each have a different theme, with this year's honoring the 75th anniversary of World War II, which fell during last year's pandemic shutdowns. In particular, this year's event is aimed at highlighting the often overlooked contributions of a range of ethnic groups to war efforts.

Danville mayor to honor local veterans at next Town Talks

Online session hosted by Morgan starts at 9 a.m. Friday