Tri-Valley schools make inaugural Best K-8 Schools rankings

Eight Tri-Valley elementary and middle schools, including three each in Dublin and San Ramon, made the state's top 100 in several categories for U.S News & World Report's recently released inaugural Best K-8 Schools rankings.

Among California's 5,534 ranked public elementary schools -- the most of any state, according to the report -- Amador and Cottonwood Elementary in Dublin were No. 59 and No. 91, respectively, followed by Baldwin in San Ramon (No. 83) and Mohr in Pleasanton (No. 95).

Using 2018-19 state assessment data from the U.S. Department of Education, the rankings only include public schools and focus on both proficiency and performance for math and reading. More than 80,000 public elementary and middle schools around the U.S. were ranked at the state and district level, and separate categories were also created for Best Charter School and Best Magnet School.

California also has the most ranked middle schools (2,319), with four sites in Dublin, San Ramon and Sunol all earning spots in the top 100 this year.

Gale Ranch and Windemere Ranch middle schools in San Ramon made the list at No. 55 and No. 21, and Fallon Middle in Dublin was ranked No. 50 while Sunol Glen School in unincorporated Sunol was ranked No. 31 in the state.