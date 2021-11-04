News

Deputies arrest San Ramon robbery suspect at Stoneridge Mall

No injuries reported; multiple stores close in afternoon

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Makeshift signs inform prospective customers about closure of the Macy's store amid the police investigation on Thursday afternoon. (Photo by Carolyn Chan)

A man wanted on suspicion of armed robbery was spotted by Alameda County sheriff's deputies and then captured inside the Macy's store at Stoneridge Shopping Center in Pleasanton following a chase on Thursday, according to authorities.

The sheriff's office reported that deputies and Dublin police located the suspect after he allegedly committed robberies in San Leandro and San Ramon. "We chased and caught him in Macy’s. No injuries," the department tweeted at 12:41 p.m.

"We were in the right place and time. It’s an armed robber who was wanted. Good eyes by our people," sheriff's Sgt. Ray Kelly told the Weekly.

Kelly deferred additional comment to the San Ramon Police Department as the lead agency on the case. San Ramon police had not responded to a request for comment as of 5:20 p.m. Thursday.

Several stores on that side of the mall, including Macy's, closed on Thursday afternoon as a result of the incident and investigation.

