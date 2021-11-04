News Digest: Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade | Change those clocks back | Conservancy board recruitment

Veterans Day Parade

The Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony returns this Sunday (Nov. 7) with the procession down Main Street in Pleasanton starting at 1 p.m. in front of the Veterans Memorial Building followed by a post-parade ceremony at 2 p.m.

The annual parade, which is traditionally held one weekend before Veterans Day to allow local veterans to attend ceremonies elsewhere in the Tri-Valley or Bay Area on the actual holiday, will this year be dedicated to Pleasanton Military Families. Group founder Chris Miller, president Kim Beatty and past-president Patrice Frizzell will serve as parade grand marshals.

More than 50 entries are expected to be featured in this year's parade, including many military vehicles, the Foothill High School marching band, Scout troops, equestrian teams and a 47-foot speed boat called "Patriotic Duty" (on a trailer). The parade will be held rain or shine.

The 2 p.m. ceremony outside of the veterans hall will include an ice cream social and performance of patriotic music by the Pleasanton Community Concert Band under the direction of Bob Williams.