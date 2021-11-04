News

News Digest: Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade | Change those clocks back | Conservancy board recruitment

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

The colorguard in the 2019 Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade, which was the last time the procession was held due to the pandemic. (File photo by Mike Sedlak)

Veterans Day Parade

The Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony returns this Sunday (Nov. 7) with the procession down Main Street in Pleasanton starting at 1 p.m. in front of the Veterans Memorial Building followed by a post-parade ceremony at 2 p.m.

The annual parade, which is traditionally held one weekend before Veterans Day to allow local veterans to attend ceremonies elsewhere in the Tri-Valley or Bay Area on the actual holiday, will this year be dedicated to Pleasanton Military Families. Group founder Chris Miller, president Kim Beatty and past-president Patrice Frizzell will serve as parade grand marshals.

More than 50 entries are expected to be featured in this year's parade, including many military vehicles, the Foothill High School marching band, Scout troops, equestrian teams and a 47-foot speed boat called "Patriotic Duty" (on a trailer). The parade will be held rain or shine.

The 2 p.m. ceremony outside of the veterans hall will include an ice cream social and performance of patriotic music by the Pleasanton Community Concert Band under the direction of Bob Williams.

Change those clocks back

Daylight Saving Time is ending for the year this weekend. Remember to set your clocks back one hour at 2 a.m. this Sunday (Nov. 7).

Board recruitment

Local nonprofit Tri-Valley Conservancy is recruiting residents interested in applying for available seats on its Board of Directors.

"The Tri-Valley Conservancy land trust has been protecting opens space for parks, farms, trails, ranches, and wildlife habitat in the Tri-Valley for you, wildlife and future generations to enjoy," officials said. "Each member serves with with a shared vision and mission to promote economically sustainable vineyards and orchards, and increase permanently protected, biologically diverse open spaces."

Anyone interested in learning more about the positions can contact [email protected]

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.