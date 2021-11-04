Walnut Creek: Famous UC Berkeley falcon lands at Lindsay Wildlife hospital with injuries

Grinnell hasn't had the best week.

The falcon, who along with mate Annie famously nests in UC Berkeley's Campanile tower, was found sitting on a garbage can at the Berkeley Tennis Club on Oct. 28. He didn't try to get away when approached by a human.

Someone from the club called Lindsay Wildlife Experience in Walnut Creek for advice, put Grinnell in a box, and took him to Lindsay's wildlife hospital, where an examination showed the falcon was missing the tip of his maxilla, or upper bill. He was also missing a large patch of feathers on his chin and throat, near a wound, said Lindsay's spokesperson Jennifer Modenessi.

Grinnell also had an injured left wing, which might explain why he was sitting around the Berkeley Tennis Club.

The fast-flying predator was sporting a federal band, which meant his movements and migratory behavior was being studied by federal researchers. A scan of the band revealed his identity.