Driver killed in freeway crash near Alcosta Boulevard

I-680 morning commute snarled through area

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Fri, Nov 5, 2021, 9:40 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A driver died on Interstate 680 near the San Ramon-Dublin border after clipping a big-rig and spinning across the freeway before being struck by another vehicle on Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

(Courtesy of CHP)

The fatal collision, which occurred at approximately 5:50 a.m., caused significant backups along both sides of I-680 during the morning commute as crews worked to investigate the circumstances and clean up the wreckage on the southbound side.

The situation unfolded on I-680 just south of the Alcosta Boulevard interchange when a dark gray Honda Civic traveling southbound sideswiped a big-rig in the No. 4 lane, according to CHP-Dublin Officer Tyler Hahn.

"The initial collision caused the driver of the Honda to lose control, cross all lanes of traffic and collide with the center divider wall, before coming to rest sideways across the No. 1 lane," Hahn said. "The big-rig continued south, seemingly unaware that a collision occurred."

Moments later, a white Ford F150 truck struck the Civic, causing injuries that were ultimately fatal for the driver of the Civic, according to Hahn. The identity of the driver who died has not yet been released publicly.

The pickup truck overturned as a result of the crash with the Civic, and the driver sustained moderate injuries, according to Hahn.

Hahn said DUI is not suspected in the fatal collision.

Authorities closed the three left lanes of southbound I-680 through the area for the investigation, and a Sig-Alert was issued due to traffic impacts on both sides of the freeway. All lanes were reopened by 9:30 a.m.

