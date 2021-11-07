Danville native Chris Wondolowski, all-time MLS leading scorer, announces retirement

Danville native Chris Wondolowski, the all-time leading goal-scorer in Major League Soccer history, bid farewell to his professional playing career on his own terms Sunday evening.
The longtime San Jose Earthquakes forward announced his retirement to the home crowd following his team's season finale -- in which he extended his MLS record with a 171st and final goal in the first half of the Quakes' 1-1 draw against FC Dallas.
"Thank you guys. It's been an amazing run … I can't thank you guys enough. You guys mean the world," he said to family, teammates and fans during a special presentation on the field after the final whistle.
Wondolowski, 38, grew up in Danville and starred at De La Salle before gaining prominence collegiately at Chico State. He played 14 of his 17 MLS seasons with the hometown Earthquakes, a professional career that also included appearances for the U.S. Men's National Team.
An emotional Wondolowski spoke to the PayPal Park crowd for nearly two minutes in revealing his retirement after Sunday's game.
"That's what I'm going to miss. The locker room, the practices, the battles," he said to his teammates before turning his attention to his family. "I got to thank my family. I have everyone here. We have probably more people than we can count. Many Wondolowskis."
"The cool thing is I get to do this in front of my hometown team. I have teammates here from (Danville) Mustangs, I have teammates here from De La Salle. Chico, I know you're here," Wondolowski added.
"Thank you for being a part of it with me, pushing me on, and I can't thank you guys enough. This organization is going to do big things, and I can't wait for it," he said to the fans.
Drafted by the Earthquakes, he played one season in San Jose in 2005 and then with the Houston Dynamo from 2006 to 2009 after the original Earthquakes franchise relocated to Houston. After San Jose re-established an Earthquakes team, Wondolowski was traded back to San Jose in 2009 -- and would spend the rest of his MLS career in the Bay Area.
He cemented his MLS legacy in May 2019 when he broke the league record for goals scored.
Wondolowski scored five goals in 2021, which saw him primarily come off the bench as a substitute. The Quakes finished the season in 10th position in the Western Conference with 41 points and a record of 10-13-11.
He and wife Lindsey recently announced she is expecting their third child in the new year.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.