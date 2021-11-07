News

Danville native Chris Wondolowski, all-time MLS leading scorer, announces retirement

SJ Earthquakes star netted 171st and final goal in match against FC Dallas

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Nov 7, 2021, 9:06 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Danville native Chris Wondolowski, the all-time leading goal-scorer in Major League Soccer history, bid farewell to his professional playing career on his own terms Sunday evening.

CAPTION: Danville's Chris Wondolowski has become the all time scoring leader in Major League Soccer. (Image courtesy of www.mlssoccer.com)

The longtime San Jose Earthquakes forward announced his retirement to the home crowd following his team's season finale -- in which he extended his MLS record with a 171st and final goal in the first half of the Quakes' 1-1 draw against FC Dallas.

"Thank you guys. It's been an amazing run … I can't thank you guys enough. You guys mean the world," he said to family, teammates and fans during a special presentation on the field after the final whistle.

Wondolowski, 38, grew up in Danville and starred at De La Salle before gaining prominence collegiately at Chico State. He played 14 of his 17 MLS seasons with the hometown Earthquakes, a professional career that also included appearances for the U.S. Men's National Team.

An emotional Wondolowski spoke to the PayPal Park crowd for nearly two minutes in revealing his retirement after Sunday's game.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

"That's what I'm going to miss. The locker room, the practices, the battles," he said to his teammates before turning his attention to his family. "I got to thank my family. I have everyone here. We have probably more people than we can count. Many Wondolowskis."

"The cool thing is I get to do this in front of my hometown team. I have teammates here from (Danville) Mustangs, I have teammates here from De La Salle. Chico, I know you're here," Wondolowski added.

"Thank you for being a part of it with me, pushing me on, and I can't thank you guys enough. This organization is going to do big things, and I can't wait for it," he said to the fans.

Drafted by the Earthquakes, he played one season in San Jose in 2005 and then with the Houston Dynamo from 2006 to 2009 after the original Earthquakes franchise relocated to Houston. After San Jose re-established an Earthquakes team, Wondolowski was traded back to San Jose in 2009 -- and would spend the rest of his MLS career in the Bay Area.

He cemented his MLS legacy in May 2019 when he broke the league record for goals scored.

Wondolowski scored five goals in 2021, which saw him primarily come off the bench as a substitute. The Quakes finished the season in 10th position in the Western Conference with 41 points and a record of 10-13-11.

He and wife Lindsey recently announced she is expecting their third child in the new year.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Grab a front row seat to local high school sports.
Sign up for our FREE sports newsletter, the Playbook.

Danville native Chris Wondolowski, all-time MLS leading scorer, announces retirement

SJ Earthquakes star netted 171st and final goal in match against FC Dallas

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Nov 7, 2021, 9:06 pm

Danville native Chris Wondolowski, the all-time leading goal-scorer in Major League Soccer history, bid farewell to his professional playing career on his own terms Sunday evening.

The longtime San Jose Earthquakes forward announced his retirement to the home crowd following his team's season finale -- in which he extended his MLS record with a 171st and final goal in the first half of the Quakes' 1-1 draw against FC Dallas.

"Thank you guys. It's been an amazing run … I can't thank you guys enough. You guys mean the world," he said to family, teammates and fans during a special presentation on the field after the final whistle.

Wondolowski, 38, grew up in Danville and starred at De La Salle before gaining prominence collegiately at Chico State. He played 14 of his 17 MLS seasons with the hometown Earthquakes, a professional career that also included appearances for the U.S. Men's National Team.

An emotional Wondolowski spoke to the PayPal Park crowd for nearly two minutes in revealing his retirement after Sunday's game.

"That's what I'm going to miss. The locker room, the practices, the battles," he said to his teammates before turning his attention to his family. "I got to thank my family. I have everyone here. We have probably more people than we can count. Many Wondolowskis."

"The cool thing is I get to do this in front of my hometown team. I have teammates here from (Danville) Mustangs, I have teammates here from De La Salle. Chico, I know you're here," Wondolowski added.

"Thank you for being a part of it with me, pushing me on, and I can't thank you guys enough. This organization is going to do big things, and I can't wait for it," he said to the fans.

Drafted by the Earthquakes, he played one season in San Jose in 2005 and then with the Houston Dynamo from 2006 to 2009 after the original Earthquakes franchise relocated to Houston. After San Jose re-established an Earthquakes team, Wondolowski was traded back to San Jose in 2009 -- and would spend the rest of his MLS career in the Bay Area.

He cemented his MLS legacy in May 2019 when he broke the league record for goals scored.

Wondolowski scored five goals in 2021, which saw him primarily come off the bench as a substitute. The Quakes finished the season in 10th position in the Western Conference with 41 points and a record of 10-13-11.

He and wife Lindsey recently announced she is expecting their third child in the new year.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.