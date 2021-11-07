Details emerge about suspect, robberies before arrest at Pleasanton mall

A 22-year-old Oakland man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of at least two robberies in the Bay Area, San Mateo County sheriff's officials said Friday.

Fajon Green was arrested following robberies in the city of San Ramon and at a golf course in unincorporated San Mateo County.

A second suspect is outstanding, according to sheriff's officials, who allege the two are part of a robbery crew.

Green and another person allegedly stole a Rolex watch and a wallet at gunpoint from a person at Crystal Springs Golf Course at 6650 Golf Course Drive before fleeing in a silver Infiniti sedan, sheriff's officials said.

The robbery in San Ramon occurred later in the morning and then Alameda County sheriff's deputies located the suspects at the Stoneridge Shopping Center in Pleasanton.