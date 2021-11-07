Details emerge about suspect, robberies before arrest at Pleasanton mall

A 22-year-old Oakland man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of at least two robberies in the Bay Area, San Mateo County sheriff's officials said Friday.
Fajon Green was arrested following robberies in the city of San Ramon and at a golf course in unincorporated San Mateo County.
A second suspect is outstanding, according to sheriff's officials, who allege the two are part of a robbery crew.
Green and another person allegedly stole a Rolex watch and a wallet at gunpoint from a person at Crystal Springs Golf Course at 6650 Golf Course Drive before fleeing in a silver Infiniti sedan, sheriff's officials said.
The robbery in San Ramon occurred later in the morning and then Alameda County sheriff's deputies located the suspects at the Stoneridge Shopping Center in Pleasanton.
Both suspects allegedly ran when deputies tried to speak with them. Green was apprehended in the Macy's store and the other suspect got away, sheriff's officials said.
San Mateo County sheriff's officials allege Green had several Rolex watches and a Glock pistol with him. Deputies learned after interviewing Green that he and the other suspect were allegedly involved in an armed robbery on Wednesday in San Mateo, sheriff's officials said.
The robbery in San Ramon involved a gun and was reported just after 11 a.m. on Baker Way, San Ramon police said Friday. Two suspects stole cellphones, jewelry, a purse, and wallet, according to police.
Capt. Denton Carlson said property from the robbery was in Green and the other suspect's vehicle at the Stoneridge Shopping Center.
No one was injured at the golf course, in San Ramon or at the mall, Carlson and sheriff's officials said.
Green was taken to San Mateo County Jail.
Anyone with information about the robberies can call Detective Barker with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office at 650-363-4050 or email him at [email protected]
