Danville council to discuss implications of new housing bill

The Danville Town Council is planning to discuss how a State Senate bill that was recently signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom will impact the town's housing and zoning standards during a study session set for Tuesday morning.

On. Sept. 16, Newsom signed SB 9, also referred to as the "HOME" Act, as one in a series of measures aimed at addressing the state's housing shortfall. The bill allows for splitting and adding residential units to single-family residential zones, with policy implications for the development standards of individual localities.

Under the bill, duplexes can be built in single-family residential zones. It additionally provides for urban lot splits that could allow some property owners to split lots into two, then build a duplex on each.

The bill also states that a locality's objective standards cannot preclude or conflict with language in the bill, and prohibits development standards that would result in "less intensive use" than what is mandated by SB 330, the Housing Crisis Act of 2019.

Some conditions that can potentially preclude areas for development under SB 9 include wetlands, disaster hazard zones, protected species habitats and conservation areas, and historical landmarks and districts.