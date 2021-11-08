Danville council to discuss implications of new housing bill

The Danville Town Council is planning to discuss how a State Senate bill that was recently signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom will impact the town's housing and zoning standards during a study session set for Tuesday morning.
On. Sept. 16, Newsom signed SB 9, also referred to as the "HOME" Act, as one in a series of measures aimed at addressing the state's housing shortfall. The bill allows for splitting and adding residential units to single-family residential zones, with policy implications for the development standards of individual localities.
Under the bill, duplexes can be built in single-family residential zones. It additionally provides for urban lot splits that could allow some property owners to split lots into two, then build a duplex on each.
The bill also states that a locality's objective standards cannot preclude or conflict with language in the bill, and prohibits development standards that would result in "less intensive use" than what is mandated by SB 330, the Housing Crisis Act of 2019.
Some conditions that can potentially preclude areas for development under SB 9 include wetlands, disaster hazard zones, protected species habitats and conservation areas, and historical landmarks and districts.
Council members are set to discuss the bill, and consider preparing a resolution implementing its requirements, to be presented at the Dec. 21 regular meeting.
More information can be found in the agenda for the Danville Town Council study session, scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 9) via Zoom.
In other business
* Finance director and treasurer Lani Hall is set to present the town's annual financial report for the 2020-21 fiscal year, which ended in June.
* The council plans to discuss policy questions raised by a recent inquiry from a nonprofit childcare center, regarding how funds collected by the town in childcare fees can be used. In particular, they will consider whether these funds can be used to fund necessary maintenance for nonprofit childcare centers.
* Council members are set to discuss how to update policies regarding the procurement of some recyclable materials, in accordance with SB 183, which outlines goals for the reduction of organic waste in landfills statewide.
* Council members are set to consider award recipients and presenters, and discuss other details related to the town's 40th annual Mayor's Installation and Community Service Awards.
