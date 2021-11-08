News

Dublin Planning Commission set to look at massive East Ranch housing project

Development would bring 573 housing units in six new neighborhoods

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

Mon, Nov 8, 2021, 5:19 pm
The Dublin Planning Commission on Tuesday will decide whether to sign off on Trumark Homes' massive East Ranch housing development, consisting of 573 units on a 165.5-acre site, totaling six neighborhoods, plus two parks.

The project would straddle existing Croak Road with Jordan Ranch to the west, the Positano development to the north, and undeveloped land to the east and south, with Interstate 580 just beyond.

Planning staff recommend the commission approve the project and send it to the City Council for final approval.

The property is undeveloped and located within the Fallon Village area of the Eastern Dublin Specific Plan. One 5.5-acre public park would be located on the northwestern corner of the site, another 6-acre park would be near the project's main entry point, east of Croak Road and north of Central Parkway.

Five neighborhoods would be single-family homes, the sixth would be 100 rowhomes in a combination of two and three-story buildings with a maximum height of 45 feet.

The project is required to provide at least 72 affordable units. The developer is proposing to meet the requirements by building 18 moderate-income units, payment of in-lieu fees for 25 units at $217,696 per unit, and dedicating two acres for a future affordable housing project of 77 low and very-low affordable rental housing. They would also construct 50 deed-restricted accessory dwelling units, affordable to low-income households.

The developer is also asking to remove four heritage trees from the site.

The Dublin Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the city council chamber at the Dublin Civic Center, 100 Civic Plaza in Dublin. The meeting can be seen here.

