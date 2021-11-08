Dublin Planning Commission set to look at massive East Ranch housing project

The Dublin Planning Commission on Tuesday will decide whether to sign off on Trumark Homes' massive East Ranch housing development, consisting of 573 units on a 165.5-acre site, totaling six neighborhoods, plus two parks.

The project would straddle existing Croak Road with Jordan Ranch to the west, the Positano development to the north, and undeveloped land to the east and south, with Interstate 580 just beyond.

Planning staff recommend the commission approve the project and send it to the City Council for final approval.

The property is undeveloped and located within the Fallon Village area of the Eastern Dublin Specific Plan. One 5.5-acre public park would be located on the northwestern corner of the site, another 6-acre park would be near the project's main entry point, east of Croak Road and north of Central Parkway.

Five neighborhoods would be single-family homes, the sixth would be 100 rowhomes in a combination of two and three-story buildings with a maximum height of 45 feet.