Pleasanton native, Giants' shortstop Brandon Crawford earns 4th Gold Glove

San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford, a 2005 Foothill High alum, won his fourth career Gold Glove for his defensive prowess when the 2021 awards were announced on Sunday.

The 34-year-old Pleasanton native had a resurgent, All-Star year for the Giants whose 107 regular season wins led all of Major League Baseball.

Crawford previously received the Gold Glove for National League shortstop in 2015, 2016 and 2017; he is now tied with J.T. Snow for third in Giants history for Gold Glove wins, behind only Willie Mays and Barry Bonds.