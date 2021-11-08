Walnut Creek council bans sale of flavored tobacco and vaping devices

The Walnut Creek City Council last Tuesday unanimously voted to ban the sale of flavored tobacco and electronic smoking devices within city limits.

The idea is to discourage young smokers, who frequently start using flavored products for electronic vaping.

"I'm proud that Walnut Creek continues to lead by example in areas of safety for our community, in this case banning sales of flavored vape products and e-cigarette devices," Mayor Kevin Wilk said, after the meeting. "These are specially targeted at our students, and we hope neighboring cities follow our lead."

Wilk said a 2019-20 California tobacco survey found 92% of students using tobacco reported using a flavored product.

"Vaping is the No. 1 problem in middle and high school, and we need to protect our youths," Wilk said.