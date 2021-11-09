County's tentative district map would shift Blackhawk, Diablo to Supervisor Andersen's D2

The new Contra Costa County supervisorial district map will likely move Diablo, Blackhawk and the Camino Tassajara area from District 3 Supervisor Diane Burgis' purview to that of District 2 Supervisor Candace Andersen.

With one more public hearing scheduled before making a final decision, the board Tuesday unanimously endorsed a tentative map expanding Anderson's reach to the east, placing the three Tri-Valley communities into the same district as Danville and San Ramon -- cities with which they're already largely associated based on geography and demographics.

Political districts get re-drawn every 10 years, after the census results are released. The 2020 census showed Contra Costa County growing by 11.35% since 2010, from 1,049,025 in 2010 to 1,168,064 residents in 2020.

The biggest gain was in Burgis' District 3, with an additional 36,560 residents, an area covering much of Antioch, Oakley, Brentwood and unincorporated East County.

The least amount of growth occurred in Supervisor Karen Mitchoff's District 4 (10,442 residents), an area covering Concord, Walnut Creek, Pleasant Hill and Clayton.