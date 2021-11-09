NorCal real estate MLS collaborative expands, launches new features

The Northern California Multiple Listing Service Alliance recently announced four new counties joining their membership, along with expanded system features becoming active for the real estate collaborative.

Launched in January as a one-stop, single-login access point for real estate brokers, agents and appraisers in the Bay Area and beyond, the NORCAL MLS Alliance has now added Butte, Colusa, Sutter and Yuba counties to its partnership, bringing the total to 26 counties.

Calling the alliance "groundbreaking," MLSListings Inc. CEO Dave Wetzel said, "Our Northern California group of MLSs has spent years doing a deep dive into the features which are most valuable to real estate professionals."

"We didn't look at merely moving data back and forth between our MLS systems, we identified what agents really need from the exchanged data in order to serve their clients at the highest level and then we ensured these features are live on our platform," Wetzel added.

Among key new features for the alliance's shared system are a "Coming Soon" tool for properties that are not yet ready for the "Fully On Market" status, disclosure package links, property showing schedules, a "Broker Tour Data Sharing" function, combined MLS data via several statistical platforms common in industry and the inclusion of accessory dwelling unit (ADU) information.