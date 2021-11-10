News

Showing appreciation for their service

Downtown streets filled for return of Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony

by DanvilleSanRamon staff

Residents lined Main Street in Pleasanton to watch as dozens of veteran organizations, local leaders and community groups took part in the festive Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony, which returned to downtown last Sunday after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The 2021 parade was dedicated to Pleasanton Military Families, with organization founder Chris Miller, president Kim Beatty and past-president Pat Frizzell serving as grand marshals.

"It was wonderful to see so many smiling faces and patriots, anxious to come to Pleasanton's downtown and attend a parade that celebrates those whom have selflessly served our country," Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown told the Weekly.

The annual parade is traditionally held one weekend before Veterans Day to allow local veterans to attend ceremonies elsewhere in the Tri-Valley or Bay Area on the actual holiday, which is this Thursday (Nov. 11).

Enjoy looking through the collection of photos taken at the 2021 parade by our freelance photographer Chuck Deckert.

