Showing appreciation for their service

Slideshow Hundreds of residents turned out to downtown Pleasanton for the 2021 Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony on Nov. 7. (Photo by Chuck Deckert) The colorguard walks under the Pleasanton Arch during the parade. (Photo by Chuck Deckert) The Rotary Club of Pleasanton North take part in the parade. (Photo by Chuck Deckert) Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown salutes the crowd during the procession. (Photo by Chuck Deckert) Hundreds of residents turned out to downtown Pleasanton for the 2021 Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony on Nov. 7. (Photo by Chuck Deckert) Serving as grand marshals for the parade (in pace car) were Chris Miller, Kim Beatty and Pat Frizzell of Pleasanton Military Families. (Photo by Chuck Deckert) The Pleasanton Community Concert Band performs patriotic music outside the Veterans Memorial Building. (Photo by Chuck Deckert) Pleasanton Vice Mayor Julie Testa waves to the crowd. (Photo by Chuck Deckert) The Cavallo Cowgirls were among the community groups in the Nov. 7 parade. (Photo by Chuck Deckert) Scout troops were among the participants. (Photo by Chuck Deckert) Dublin Mayor Melissa Hernandez in the procession. (Photo by Chuck Deckert) The 2021 parade was dedicated to the Pleasanton Military Families. (Photo by Chuck Deckert) Livermore City Councilmembers Gina Bonanno and Brittni Kiick ride together. (Photo by Chuck Deckert) The Foothill High School marching band performs. (Photo by Chuck Deckert) Amador Valley High School cheerleaders reach the Pleasanton Arch during the procession. (Photo by Chuck Deckert) Previous Next

Residents lined Main Street in Pleasanton to watch as dozens of veteran organizations, local leaders and community groups took part in the festive Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony, which returned to downtown last Sunday after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The 2021 parade was dedicated to Pleasanton Military Families, with organization founder Chris Miller, president Kim Beatty and past-president Pat Frizzell serving as grand marshals.

"It was wonderful to see so many smiling faces and patriots, anxious to come to Pleasanton's downtown and attend a parade that celebrates those whom have selflessly served our country," Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown told the Weekly.

The annual parade is traditionally held one weekend before Veterans Day to allow local veterans to attend ceremonies elsewhere in the Tri-Valley or Bay Area on the actual holiday, which is this Thursday (Nov. 11).

Enjoy looking through the collection of photos taken at the 2021 parade by our freelance photographer Chuck Deckert.