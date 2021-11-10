News

Swalwells welcome new son, Hank

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Wed, Nov 10, 2021, 5:38 pm

Harold "Hank" Warren Swalwell, the third child of U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Livermore) and wife Brittany, was born on Nov. 2 at 8:18 p.m. (Eastern), weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches.

Harold "Hank" Warren Swalwell. (Photo courtesy of Swalwell's office)

"Brittany and I are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son," the congressman said in a statement the next day. "Hank and Brittany are both doing very well, while Nelson and Cricket are eager to welcome baby brother and outnumber Mom and Dad to form a governing coalition for the household."

